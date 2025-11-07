First creaks for Trump: the signs that count (beyond Mamdani)

Culture

First creaks for Trump: the signs that count (beyond Mamdani)

First creaks for Trump: the signs that count (beyond Mamdani)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The meaning and origins of applause, the gesture of clapping
Comet Lemmon reaches perihelion, how to observe the show and where to see it
If I had never seen the sun is the new Netflix romantic series: plot and when it comes out