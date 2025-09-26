First Manettari, then "arrest me": the son of Grillo condemned and yet another nemesis in the 5 -star house

First Manettari, then “arrested me”: the son of Grillo condemned and the umpteenth nemesis in the 5 -star house





How short the path was “honesty, honesty!” To “stop me, not him, I go there in jail”. Ciro Grillo, son of Beppe, founder and former guarantor of the 5 Star Movement, was sentenced to eight years at first instance for sexual violence, together with three other friends. A heavy sentence against him. The fact took place in July 2019, in the villa in Porto Cervo of the comedian: an Italian-Norwegian girl, at the 19-year-old girl.

The trial lasted three and a half years and ended over six years from the facts. The prosecutor Gregorio Capasso, in his indictment, had urged a nine -year sentence for all four defendants, considered “unreliable” for having “adapted their version depending on the investigation”. The defenders, on the other hand, have always claimed that sexual relations were consenting and considered the girl “not credible”: for this reason they had asked for the acquittal, because the fact did not exist. The judges, however, believed in the young woman. The four, who profess themselves innocent, will probably appeal.

The famous video

A painful human affair. Human and news, however transformed into politics and show by the same father. In 2021 his frightening video bounced in all online newspapers. Inside the clip, screaming and shining – a trademark – the comedian even came to define the girl’s attitude “strange”, who presented a complaint after eight days from the fact. “Arrest me, not him!”, He thundered in the video, minimizing the attitude of the boys, “four cogl *** ni with the pea outside”, “cogl *** ni, but not rapists”, because “there was no rape”. The judges do not think so and the condemnation of Grillo’s son is yet another nemesis in the 5 -star movement house. The one who spit all the simple suspects, then acquitted, ended up in a huge news. Indeed, worse again: his son ended up in his villa by the sea, with his wife, who would not have noticed anything, present at home.

A movement like others

How many times have we heard the great motto of the 5 Star Movement: honesty, honesty. And how many times the choir has turned against. Chiara Appendino was sentenced for lesions and culpable disaster for the events in Piazza San Carlo in Turin. Like her, other pentastellate administrators have experienced judicial troubles, linked to political activity. But they didn’t resign. Then there are also the most “color” events. Paola Taverna, the Roman Pasionaria, thundered against the caste and the palace. The mother had been dealing a popular house for years, without being entitled to it. And also in the movement, as in all parties, there have always been deputies and senators who pretended nothing to pay reimbursements. In short, a party like the others.

The descending parable of the Grillo founder

To set the justice line of the movement, quite fierce and Manettara, it was Grillo, already sentenced for multiple manslaughter for a car accident. One who has never done problems putting on the sedan not only the judicial problems of politicians, but also those of their family members. There are events, extra policies, which contribute to destroying leaders and movements much more than alliances, announcements or positions. The Italy of the values ​​and the image of Antonio Di Pietro – the hero of “Clean Hands” – has never resolved himself from the famous episode of “Report” dedicated to his real estate operations, the family and the party. Grillo’s parable went in falling with this story. From Paladino of honest tribune policy without now more a people ready to follow him.

Comments from 5 stars after the sentence? Nobody, on the other hand, now the founder has no link with the guidance of the movement, now firmly for Giuseppe Conte. Ciro Grillo has been sentenced, but only at first instance, and is innocent until the final sentence. Perhaps this painful story will have contributed to spreading some guarantee even in the most aggressive political force on the Italian panorama. The pentastellati, often disavowed by the facts, have denied many flags and principles of the beginning over the years. Now it would take a little at least for the opponents, not only for friends and relatives.