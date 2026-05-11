Five films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (11-17 May)

This week will be full of news and emotions on Prime Video, and if you are looking for advice on choosing what to watch these days on Amazon’s streaming platform, prepare to take note.

On Wednesday 13th, in fact, the penultimate episode of the last season of The Boys arrives, the last three episodes of the miniseries The House of the Spirits and, after years of vicissitudes, Good Omens 3 with its single episode finale (or film, if you prefer). And let’s not forget the new romantic-sports series Off Campus.

For those who want to see a film, however, we recommend visiting the expiring content section: films such as Donnie Brasco and, above all, the Lord of the Rings trilogy will be canceled in the next few days. The choice is yours, good viewing and have a good week.

The Boys 5 episode 7 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out May 13th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother’s Milk. Penultimate episode of this series, which approaches the epic final battle.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Gen V 3 won’t be there: Prime Video cancels The Boys spin-off

The House of Spirits ep. 6-7-8 (Chile drama TV series) – released on 5/13

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 from 4/29, then new episodes every week until the finale on 5/13

Title of episodes: Little Alba, The Terror, The Hour of Truth. The story has reached the fourth generation of women: after Nivea, Clara and Blanca, little Alba is now the new protagonist.

The trailer and review of The House of Spirits

Good Omens 3 (final film of UK TV series, fantasy comedy genre) – releases May 13th at 9.00am

Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in season two, with the beloved and unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley returning to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their thousand-year-old friendship has fallen apart since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the new Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, made all the more difficult as his plans cause consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Crowley finds himself hitting rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Between London gangsters and infernal threats, they will face personal betrayals and the complexity of their emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.

The trailer and things to know about the truncated ending of Good Omens

How Good Omens 2 ended

Off Campus (US TV series, sentimental genre) – release date May 13th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release mode of Off Campus: 8 binge episodes

Set in a college setting and based on the bestselling book series of the same name, Off Campus follows the players of an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, grief, and self-discovery as they forge deep friendships and lasting bonds and navigate the complexities that come with the transition to adulthood. The first season follows the funny and passionate “opposites attract” love story between Hannah, a singer-songwriter with a reserved personality, and Garrett, a star hockey team at Briar University. The series is based on the worldwide successful books by Elle Kennedy, and adapted into a TV series by Louisa Levy.

The trailer, cast and previews of Off Campus

Donnie Brasco (USA 1997 drama film) – expiration date May 14

Based on a true story, Donnie Brasco (Johnny Depp) is an undercover FBI agent who leaves his wife and family to infiltrate a gang of gangsters as a jewel stealer. Donnie gains the trust of Lefty Ruggiero (Al Pacino), an elderly mafioso who never managed to reach the top who introduces him to the environment.

The Long Weekend (Romantic Movie USA 2021) – deadline May 14

When the hapless Bart accidentally meets the enigmatic Vienna, the two instantly fall in love. A magical weekend of passion will lead to unexpected revelations, but the secrets of both could be the cause of their separation, as well as the opportunity for a new beginning.

The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring (fantasy film USA – New Zealand 2002) – expiry date 15 May

“One Ring to tame them, One Ring to find them, One Ring to seize them and bind them in the dark” this is the power of the Sovereign Ring, now in the hands of the young hobbit Frodo.