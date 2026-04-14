Five films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (13-19 April)

After a taste of summer the weather has returned to more acceptable temperatures in April, and then there is still time for a few evenings with a sofa and a blanket watching the latest Prime Video releases. New these days is the zany comedy film Balls Up; for those looking for a film, there is also the 2024 remake of The Crow and the Italian comedy Una Famiglia Sosopra coming out. For those who prefer a series, however, we would like to point out the release of the new episodes of The Boys 5 and Invincible 4; and speaking of series and animation, be careful because expiring, in addition to films worth seeing again, there are the legendary anime Lum the space girl and its sequel in 2022. So the choice is yours and have a good week!

Balls Up (US comedy film) – comes out on 4/15

In this provocative comedy, marketing managers Brad (Mark Wahlberg) and Elijah (Paul Walter Hauser) decide to go all out and propose a bold sponsorship of special condoms for the football World Cup. After wild celebrations in Brazil cause a worldwide scandal, they must escape angry fans, criminals and power-hungry officials to save their careers and return home alive. Balls Up, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Mark Wahlberg, Paul Walter Hauser, Benjamin Bratt, Eva De Dominici, Daniela Melchior, with Molly Shannon, Sacha Baron Cohen and Eric André. Written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Andrew Muscato, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese.

The Boys 5 episode 3 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 15th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Every One of You Sons of Bitches. Soldier Boy was sent into the fray by Homelander, and the Boys knocked him out with the latest version of the virus. Is this the end game for Vought’s Supes?

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Invincible 4 episode 7 (USA action animated TV series) – release date 15 April

Episode title: Don’t do anything rash. Family bonds are tested. Under pressure, Allen makes a new friend.

The Crow (US drama film 2024) – release date April 13

Bill Skarsgård is The Crow, the legendary and iconic character from James O’Barr’s graphic novel. Eric Draven and Shelly Webster, linked by a deep love, are brutally killed by a gang of criminals. Faced with the possibility of saving Shelly, his one true love, by sacrificing himself, Eric embarks on a ferocious and merciless revenge against their killers.

Una Famiglia Sottosopra (comedy film Italy 2024) – streaming for free from 17 April

One morning, everyone in Alessandro Moretti’s family wakes up in the body of another member.

Lum, the girl from space (animated series Japan 1983, 6 seasons) – expiry date 20 April

The story narrates the adventures of an alien girl named Lum, who initially arrived on earth with the aim of invading it. In fact, his race challenges the Earthlings to a race in which an Earthly representative will have to chase and touch Lum’s horns within ten days. If the Earthman wins, the Earth will be safe, if he loses the humans will have to submit to the invaders.

Urusei Yatsura – Lum and the planetary troublemakers (animated series Japan 2022, seasons 1-2) – expiry date 20 April

Modern remake of the historic series “Lamù, the girl from space”. Ataru Moroboshi is a chronic flirt and hits on every girl he meets, infuriating his childhood friend Shinobu. His life will be turned upside down with the arrival of the beautiful alien Lum who, due to a misunderstanding, will fall madly in love with him and go to live at the Moroboshi house!

21 (USA thriller film 2008) – expiry date 24 April

Inspired by the true story of some MIT students who, having become experts in the art of card counting, swindled millions of dollars in winnings at Las Vegas casinos. Looking for a way to pay for his studies, Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess) is recruited by MIT’s most gifted students for a daring undertaking: to hit the jackpot in Las Vegas.

Sole a catinelle (comedy film Italy 2013) – expiry date 25 April

“If you get promoted with all 10s, dad will give you a dream vacation.” A lying and penniless father leaves with his son for a holiday full of surprises.