Five films and four TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (3-9 November)

November begins and if you love spending your evenings in the warmth of your home watching films and TV series on Prime Video, this week will give you plenty of choice. Because in the next few days two films will be released such as the romantic Finding Joy and the thriller Mothers’ Instinct, but also, and above all, the finale of The Traitors Italia and the long-awaited Maxton Hall 2. And if you are in the mood to watch TV series, among the expiring content there are also two spinoffs of Pretty Little Liars. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry (Original USA film, romantic comedy genre) – release date: November 5

Finding Joy by Tyler Perry stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, a New York fashion designer whose talent is continually questioned by her boss. In addition to her career, Joy is also unlucky in love. Encouraged by her faithful friends Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy decides to follow the man she loves, Colton (Aaron O’Connell), to Colorado, trusting in the magic of the Christmas holidays. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm prevent her from reaching her destination. At her worst, Joy meets Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola), a chance encounter that will forever change her beliefs about life and love.

The Traitors Italia final episodes (Original Italia reality show) – episodes 5 and 6 released on November 6th

A psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a psychological game that requires constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with the Trentino Film Commission.

The Traitors Italia review

Maxton Hall – The world between us season 2 (Original German TV series, genre: young adult drama) – new season release date: 7 November

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, the first 3 available from Friday 7 November, and the following ones available one every week until 28 November

Those who fly high can also fall very low… After the night spent with James in Oxford and her greatest aspiration finally within reach, for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) everything seems to be going perfectly. But an unexpected event changes everything in James’s (Damian Hardung) family and it will be the latter who brings her back to harsh reality. Ruby is shocked. She has never had such strong feelings for someone, nor has she ever been hurt so deeply. She would like her old life back, the one where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elite world of her classmates. But, at the same time, she can’t forget James, especially because he is doing everything he can to win her back.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Maxton Hall 2

Mothers’ Instinct (thriller film 2024) – release date November 5

Set in the early 1960s, best friends and neighbors Alice and Celine both live idyllic lives with manicured lawns, successful husbands and similarly aged children. This perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after an accident: Celine’s son dies tragically while Alice was watching the boys.

The Cure from Wellbeing (horror film 2017) – expiry date 8 November

A young and ambitious executive is sent to a mysterious “wellness center” to pick up his company’s CEO, but soon discovers that behind his idyllic facade, horrible secrets are hidden.

The Negotiator (1998 action film) – expiry date 8 November

The unpredictable hostage negotiator Danny Roman (Samuel L. Jackson) has been wrongly accused of embezzlement and murder. Recently married and faced with the reality of prison, Roman decides to take hostages to redeem himself and unmask the culprits. But he will have to deal with Chris Sabian (Kevin Spacey), an esteemed and methodical hostage negotiator.

Long Distance – Without Oxygen (science fiction film 2024) – expiry date 8 November

An asteroid miner is shipwrecked on the surface of an alien planet. To reach the only other survivor of the crash he will have to make his way through a hostile environment, where the danger comes not only from the strange creatures that hunt him, but also from the limited supplies of oxygen.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (TV drama series 2 seasons) – expiration date November 11th

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set in Millwood, an industrial town just recovering from the tragic events that took place 20 years ago. An unknown aggressor begins to torment a heterogeneous group of teenagers – a new generation of “Little Liars” – so that they pay for the secret sin of their parents, but not only.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (TV drama series 1 season) – expiry date November 11th

Everything in Beacon Heights appears perfect, from the prestigious college to the residents who constantly seek excellence. But in Beacon Heights, nothing is as it seems. Soon, in fact, the consuming desire for perfection leads to a murder, revealing how behind every perfectionist lies a secret, a lie… and the need for an alibi.