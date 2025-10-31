Five films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video over the Halloween weekend (31 October – 2 November)

Are you annoyed by the fact that this year November 1st falls on a Saturday and therefore no public holiday? We understand you perfectly, and so as not to make you think too much about it, here are our streaming recommendations for this too-short-to-be-good Halloween weekend.

Let’s start with the news, pointing out the film Hedda and then three TV series: the game show The Traitors Italia, the science fiction animation Hazbin Hotel 2 and, since it’s Halloween anyway, the Spanish horror Tell Me Your Name. But as usual, take a look at our selection of expiring films, you might find the right one for you. And as always the choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Hedda (US drama film) – releases October 29th

Screenwriter and director Nia DaCosta offers a provocative and modern retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s play. HEDDA (Tessa Thompson) finds herself torn between the lingering pain of a past love and the silent, suffocating routine of her current life. Over the course of one intense night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions will explode, dragging her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion and betrayal.

Hazbin Hotel season 2 (USA animated comedy TV series) – from 29 October

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 2 episodes available every week until November 19th

Charlie, the princess of Hell, pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce the overpopulation of her kingdom. After an annual extermination imposed by angels, he opens a hotel in the hope that guests will “check out” in Heaven. While most of Hell mocks his target, his devoted companion Vaggie and their first guinea pig, adult film star Angel Dust, remain by his side. When a powerful entity known as the “Radio Demon” reaches out to Charlie to help her in her endeavors, her crazy dream has a chance to come true.

After Charlie’s victory against the army of Heaven, the hotel is in full swing thanks to the arrival of new guests. However, much to Charlie’s disappointment, most of them aren’t there for the right reasons. As resentment towards Heaven grows and sinners realize they can fight back, many of them seek to take advantage of the growing tensions: particularly the trio of gentlemen known as “The Vees”. As Charlie fights to preserve the hotel’s original goals and protect its public image, the Vees (led by Vox) devise a plan to conquer Paradise and gain command of it. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their role in previous atrocities committed against Hell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is an animated series based on its popular pilot episode, released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly garnering over 117 million views and a large fan following around the world. The series combines adult humor, unforgettable characters and catchy musical numbers, creating a completely unique and unmistakable world.

Vivienne Medrano directed all episodes and is executive producer of the series together with Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Emmy-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

The Traitors Italia (reality show Italy) – release date: 30 October

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 4 available from 30 October and the last two available from 6 November.

The Traitors Italia is the new Original Italian reality show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi with protagonists Michela Andreozzi, Paola Barale, Filippo Bisciglia, Giancarlo Commare, Giuseppe Giofrè, Pierluca Mariti, Tess Masazza, Alessandro Orrei, Mariasole Pollio, Raiz, Aurora Ramazzotti, Daniele Resconi, Rocco Tanica, Yoko Yamada. A psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a psychological game that requires constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with the Trentino Film Commission.

The Traitors Italia review



Tell me your name (horror TV series Spain) – released on October 31st

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes

Spain, 1997. The inhabitants of Río Blanco, a village dedicated to strawberry cultivation, have accepted that Moroccan seasonal workers settle in Fuensanta, a small abandoned town. But coexistence generates tensions. Sonia, head of an NGO that promotes integration, knows this well. Father Ángel, the local priest, also knows this. And even Safir, the imam, knows it. But what none of them imagine is that the foundations of Fuensanta hide something capable of giving life to their worst nightmares. The oldest pain. The most ancestral fear. Regardless of what you believe… or what god you pray to.

The fighter (2010 film) – expiry date 4 November

“Irish” Mickey Ward is a boxer from Boston who, with the help of his half-brother Dicky Eklund, a former boxer and ex-convict, trains to try to overcome his mediocrity and get a chance at the world lightweight title.

Noah (2010 film) – expiration date November 8

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe plays Noah in the film inspired by the timeless story of courage, sacrifice and hope. Starring Emma Watson and Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins and Jennifer Connolly, this visually stunning, action-packed adventure is directed by acclaimed visionary director Darren Aronofsky.

True Story (2015 film) – expiration date November 8

Reporter Michael Finkel meets the killer who stole his identity.

The Fountain (2006 film) – expiry date 8 November

Two immortally linked souls transcend the boundaries of time and space, one desperate for the answers that will save the other, and reach for the promise of eternal life.