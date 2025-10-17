Five films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (17-19 October)

This weekend there is a new film that millions of people around the world who subscribe to Prime Video will watch, and it’s It’s Our Fault?, the final chapter of the Culpables trilogy. But if you are not among those millions, here are our streaming recommendations for this weekend, which begin, among the new releases, with the horror Die Alone and the thriller Boneyard. For lovers of TV series there is the penultimate episode of Gen V 2 and the legendary sitcom Will & Grace has just entered the catalog with the first five seasons, while among the expiring content there is the British comedy miniseries Truth Seekers. Finally, among the expiring titles we highlight two films from a few years ago, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and The Interpreter. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Die Alone (horror film 2024) – release date 12 October

Lost in a world reclaimed by nature and infested with mysterious creatures, a young man with amnesia teams up with an eccentric survivalist to find his missing girlfriend.

Boneyard – The dark case (Exclusive US thriller film) – comes out on October 15th

Police Chief Carter and FBI Agent Petrovick investigate a serial killer responsible for the “boneyard” murders, navigating a web of intrigue as law enforcement clashes, leaving everyone under suspicion.

Is it Our Fault? (Romantic drama film Spain) – released on October 16th

Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for Noah and Nick’s long-awaited reunion, which occurs sometime after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable wall between them. He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, who has just started her career, refuse to rekindle the flame that is still alive within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

The trailer and things to know about the film that closes the Culpables trilogy

Gen V season 2 ep. 7 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – released on October 15th

Episode Title: Hell Week. Reminder from the Office of Student Conduct: God U strictly prohibits any form of hazing. No student should ever be called offensive names, forced to wear demeaning clothing, or treated like an animal. If you see something, say something! Nobody will call you a snitch.

The Gen V 2 review

How Gen V ended

Will & Grace (comedy TV series 1998, seasons 1-5) – release date 13 October

Here you are Will and Grace. Grace is a sassy and intelligent interior designer, while Will is a charming, successful lawyer. Both are looking for love and would be made for each other, except that Grace is straight and Will is gay.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003 film) – expiry date 24 October

Increasingly difficult and wild challenges for Lara Croft. This time the most famous archaeologist in the world flies through breathtaking chases, endless shootouts and incredible fights, to conquer the mythological Pandora’s Box. To find the priceless treasure, hidden in an ancient submerged temple in the heart of the Mediterranean, he will have to fight between Wales, Kenya and Hong Kong.

The Interpreter (2005 film) – expiry date 28 October

Silvia Broome is a UN interpreter and discovers a plot to assassinate a prominent African leader, making herself a target of the mysterious conspirators. Her only hope for salvation is Tobin Keller, the federal agent tasked with protecting her. But who is Silvia really? A victim? A suspect? Or just a pawn in a bigger machine than her?

Truth Seekers (UK comedy TV series, 1 season) – expiry date 29 October

Truth Seekers, starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, is a comedy about a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to film ghost sightings across the UK, visiting abandoned asylums and WWII bunkers. But as their supernatural experiences become more frequent, they stumble upon a plot with deadly consequences.