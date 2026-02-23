Five films, two TV series and two documentaries to watch on Prime Video during the Sanremo week (23 February – 1 March)

Are you a Prime Video subscriber and don’t want to watch the Sanremo Festival which will dominate generalist TV for the whole week? We come to meet you with our streaming recommendations chosen from the latest news and expiring content.

Among the new releases we highlight the Russo Bros action film The Bluff, the finale of Beast Games 2, the new episode of Alex Cross 2 and then two documentaries, one on Paul McCartney and one on American basketball. Moving on to expiring content, if you are missing the Christmas holidays we would like to point out two themed films, namely the latest film with Gigi Proietti and the classic Santa Bastardo; finally, don’t miss a legendary film by Lina Wertmüller with Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni, Giancarlo Giannini.

And if that’s still not enough for you, take a look at our anthology of 10 complete TV series to watch to make sure you don’t stumble across the Festival by mistake.

Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association (US docuseries) – releases February 24

4 binge episodes

Soul Power is the complete story – and first docuseries – of the American Basketball Association. The series chronicles the 1967 launch of this ambitious league and how a group of franchises – most of which moved or closed their doors – challenged the NBA on and off the court for nine compelling seasons, examining the ABA’s lasting impact on the sport of basketball, including the introduction of the 3-point shot; the All-Star Game dunk contest; the transition of franchises such as the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs from the ABA to the NBA; strengthening the role of women in the sports business; and the rise of superstar players and leading figures in professional basketball such as Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Spencer Haywood, George Gervin, Rick Barry, and George Karl. 2026 marks the 50th anniversary of the ABA’s merger with the NBA.

The Bluff (US action film) – released February 25th

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent pirate past after finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her beloved husband TH (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when his infamous ex-captain Connor (Karl Urban) returns seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is destroyed. Forced to face the demons she tried to bury, Ercell finds herself thrust into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s ruthless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of Skull Cave and the towering cliffs of Cayman Brac, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff: a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action adventure about family, survival and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run (UK documentary) – available from 27 February at 9am

Man on the Run takes viewers on an intimate journey through the extraordinary life of Paul McCartney after the breakup of the Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife Linda. Directed by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the evolution of McCartney’s solo career as he faces numerous challenges as he attempts to create new music to define a new decade. With unprecedented access to never-before-seen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s post-Beatles transformation era from a unique and immersive perspective.

Beast Games 2 episode 10 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 25th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

The second edition of Beast Games is coming to an end, with the last episode which will decide the winner of the 5 million dollars offered by MrBeast. But first we need to find out who will be the sixth and last competitor to enter the final.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 5 (US crime TV series) – release date 25 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

The case of the threats to the billionaire Durand has opened a Pandora’s box for Alex and his colleague Kayla, who in the meantime must manage a delicate personal matter.

The Code (USA action film 2008) – expiration date March 1st

Master thief Keith Ripley involves the younger Gabriel Martin in a plan to steal two precious Fabergé eggs from an inaccessible vault.

Suspiria (horror film Italy 1977) – expiry date 1 March

Dario Argento’s horror masterpiece. Susy Banner, an American girl, arrives in Germany to enroll at the famous Freiburg Dance Academy but on the evening of her arrival, under a relentless rain, something strange happens.

I am Santa Claus (comedy film Italy 2021) – expiry date 1 March

Ettore (Marco Giallini) is an ex-convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the house of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuable objects but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him?

Bastard Santa (USA 2004 comedy film) – expiration date March 1st

Classic Christmas tales will never be the same after this bizarre and cheerfully irreverent tale of a Santa Claus who’s so bad he’s funny. Billy Bob Thornton plays Willie T. Stokes (a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination), a wisecracking two-bit Santa Claus who works in shopping malls with the aim of robbing them.

Bloody affair between two men because of a widow. Political motives are suspected (comedy film Italy 1978) – expiry date 1 March

Sicily, 1922. Everyone knows that Vito Acicatena killed Angelo Paternò, but silence triumphs. The socialist lawyer Spallone pushes the widow Titina to seek justice, starting a relationship with her. The picture becomes more complicated with the arrival of Nick, the deceased’s cousin who became rich in America. Between the rise of fascism and murky passions, the search for the truth will lead to a tragic epilogue. By Lina Wertmüller, with Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni, Giancarlo Giannini, Turi Ferro, Mario Scarpetta, Antonella Murgia.