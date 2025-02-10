Five movies and a TV series to watch on Prime Videos this week

This week on Prime Videos there are three news not to be missed: the London remake of the film is my fault, the new experimental film by Takeshi Kitano and the final episode of Beast Games. And if not enough, we have selected three beautiful films among the expiring titles: the dramatic biopic Gandhi, the dreamlike Big Fish and the fun 50 times the first kiss. To you the choice is good week!

It’s my fault: London (Original UK film) – Release date 13 February

When Noah’s mother, she falls in love with the rich William, the two moved from America to London to live with William and her son Nick. Upon his arrival, eighteen -year -old Noah meets Bad Boy Nick and an immediate attraction arises between the two. Noah spends the summer adapting to his new life, making new friends among the various clubs frequented by Nick, and trying to manage a complicated relationship while the two fight to keep the attraction that feel for each other at bay. Furthermore, Noah’s father unbeknownst to the girl, was released from prison and begins to follow every movement. Noah will therefore be forced to face his devastating past and fall in love for the first time.

Broken Rage (Film Original Japan) – Release date 13 February

In Broken Rage the Sicario Nezumi (interprets Takeshi Kitano) struggle for his survival, stuck between the police and the Yakuza criminal organization. In the second half of the film, however, the raw action thriller takes an unexpected turn, evolving into a self -deprecating comedy that tells the same story but with a captivating humorous touch.

Beast Games Final episode (Show Original USA) – Exit date 13 February

After the cliffhanger in the final of the last episode, which could decree the doubling of the final prize pool from 5 to 10 million dollars, the tenth and last episode of Beast Games arrives. Who will win the challenge?

Gandhi (Film 1983) – Expiry date 20 February

In this fascinating bibliography of Richard Attenborough, Sir Ben Kingsley is Mohandas Ghandi, the man who as a simple lawyer turns into the world symbol of peace and understanding. A masterpiece like few others, Ghandi is an intriguing story about activism, politics, religious tolerance and freedom

Big Fish – The stories of an incredible life (Film 2004) – expiration date 20 February

For all life of Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) was a man with great appetites, great passions and great stories. From the elderly (Albert Finney, 5 Oscar candidate for best actor and 1 for best supporting actor), still represents a great mystery for his son William (Bully CruduP).

50 times the first kiss (film 2004) – expiration date 20 February

Henry Roth is afraid to seriously engage in a relationship until he meets the beautiful Lucy. The two fall in love and the man thinks he has found the woman of his dreams, but he discovers that Lucy suffers from loss of short -term memory and that the next day he no longer remembers anything about him.