Flexible cement exists: what makes it elastic and what the 3 main types are

The flexible cement It is an innovation in the field of building materials, designed to improve the properties of traditional cement, making it more resistant and capable of adapting to stress without fracturing. There are different variations, such as the reinforced cement with fiberThe polymeric cement and the self -employed cement. All these technologies offer more robust, flexible and durable solutions for applications in extreme environments or for structures subject to movements, such as seismic or industrial ones. Let’s see the main characteristics.

Before starting, it is good to clarify one thing. When we talk about cement flexibility, we must not think that this material, and what is produced with this like concrete, bend as if it were rubber. At the intuitive level, we must imagine concrete not as a rigid slab that breaks easily, but as a material capable of bend a little without selling. The “flexibility” of the concrete is precisely this: its ability to bear small deformations, Like when a building moves slightly due to the wind or an earthquake, without cracking or breaking. It is as if the cement had a sort of “elasticity” that allows it to adapt to tensions, making the constructions safer and lasting. To achieve this flexibility, they add to the cement fibers or special additives that make it more resistant to stresses.

The three types of flexible concrete

Reinforced cement with fiber

The reinforced cement with fiber It is an innovative technology that improves the characteristics of traditional concrete, adding fibers within the mixture to increase its traction resistance and reduce the formation of cracks. The fibers used can be of steel, polypropylene, carbon or glasseach with specific properties that strengthen the material in a different way. This technology allows to obtain a more concrete flexible and less susceptible to the formation of cracks due to mechanical or thermal stress. The fibers distributed evenly in the cement matrix act as an internal network that helps to distribute the stresses in a more homogeneous way, improving the durability and the tenacity of the material.

The reinforced cement with fiber is used in a wide range of applications, including the construction of industrial structures, flooring high resistance e prefabricated elements. In addition, it is particularly useful in environments where traditional cement may not be sufficiently resistant, as in areas subject to vibrations or dynamic loads. In this way, the reinforced concrete with fiber offers a versatile and robust solution, which responds to the needs of modernity, efficiency and sustainability in constructions.

The polymer cement

The polymeric cement It is an advanced variant of traditional cement, in which a polymer resin replaces partly or completely the water used in the hydration process. This combination gives the material greater traction resistance and one Resistance to chemical agents higher than conventional concrete. The most common resins used for this type of cement are the polyethyleneThe polypropylene and the polyester.

One of the main characteristics of polymer cement is his improved durabilitywhich makes it ideal for applications in aggressive environments, as in the presence of chemicals or marine environments. Furthermore, thanks to the presence of the polymers, this material has one greater waterproofing and resists humidity and freezing better. Polymer cement is mainly used in structural repairs, flooring industrial, protective coatings and for the realization of prefabricated materials. Its ability to adapt to different needs makes it ideal for applications that require both flexibility That resistence.

Despite the highest costs compared to traditional concrete, polymer cement is increasingly appreciated for his sustainability and for its superior performances in extreme environments.

The self -employed cement

The degradation of concrete is an inexorable process and to solve this problem the self -employed cement. This technology was developed by Drexel University in Pennsylvania: they made the cement with a particular type of bacterium, Lysinibacillus sphaericus, In turn inserted in a polymer called Biofiber.

Imagine special polymer fibers, the Biofiber, who act as vectors for bacteria Sleeping. These bacteria, enclosed in the fibers together with nutrients, remain inactive until a crack is formed in concrete. At that point, water and oxygen penetrate the crack, awakening the bacteria that begin to feed on the nutrients inserted in the polymer fibers. During this process, bacteria produce calcium carbonatea substance that gradually fills the crack, sealing it and preventing water and other agents harmful to penetrating. This self -healing process restores integrity of concrete, prolonging the duration. On a chemical level, the formation of calcium carbonate is a precipitation reaction, where calcium ions react with carbonate ions produced by bacteria. The concrete pH plays a crucial role, influencing the activity of bacteria and the solubility of calcium carbonate.

THE nutrients Supplied inside the biofibers must be compatible with the concrete environment and capable of supporting bacterial activity. Ultimately, the self -employed cement with Biofiber uses biological processes to trigger a chemical reaction that independently repairs the cracks, offering an innovative solution for the construction of more lasting and sustainable structures.