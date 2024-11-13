Flood in Sicily, affected area of ​​Giarre in the province of Catania, 400 mm of rain in 6 hours

In Sicily one has been going on for several hours strong floodwith rivers overflowing, roads transformed into torrents and landslides which extend across the entire territory. Among the most affected areas we find the province of Catania and the municipalities of Acireale, Linguaglossa and Giarrewhere they were recorded further 400 millimeters of rain in just 6 hours and 510 millimeters in the last 12 hours. These are exceptional values ​​that do not just stand paralyzing the motorway network And railwaybut which also caused theflooding of underpasses and the closure of several schools across the province, not to mention the large number of dragged vehicles from the current.

Making matters worse is the fact that these heavy rainfalls meet a soil already saturated with water due to the bad weather in Sicily in the last few days: it is estimated that at least one of them fell 700 millimeters in the last 5 days e 1000 millimeters in the last 10 days. The already humid soil was unable to absorb the new significant precipitation accumulations, thus favoring the formation of floods and landslides.

The Fire Brigade is currently receiving hundreds of calls and are underway further 20 interventions of rescue, assistance and recovery of vehicles, but fortunately, no serious victims or injuries were reported.

According to forecasts, the bad weather is gradually easing moving away from Sicily, interrupting the violent rainfall that hit the eastern coast of the island. For this reason the Civil Protection he withdrew thered alert for risk of thunderstorms – issued with a press release on November 11th – and lowered it to a lower level orangeboth for the province of Catania that for the rest of the regionexcept for almost the entire Tyrrhenian coast which remains intact yellow alert.