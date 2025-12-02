Floods in Asia, over 1,100 deaths in Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand: a month’s worth of rain fell in one day

An image of the floods in Gampong Manyang Cut, Aceh province, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters



The Southeast Asia he was hit by violence floods which caused further 1,100 deathseven if the death toll continues to grow: there are some of the most affected countries Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailandalthough floods were also recorded in Malaysia and parts of Vietnam. To cause these heavy floods, among the largest disasters in history in Asiathey were two tropical cyclones, who joined the heavy monsoon rains of this season, dumping in a single day the amount of rain that normally occurs throughout the month of November.

The floods have devastated the Indonesian island of Sumatra in particular: overall, almost 1 million people have been evacuated to emergency shelters, while the floods have isolated entire villages, destroying bridges and filling roads with mud and debris.

Why the floods were so severe

As highlighted by experts, the floods in Asia were caused by convergence of three meteorological phenomena: le monsoon rainstypical of this period, the tropical cyclone Senyarwhich formed in the Strait of Malacca (which separates the Indonesian island of Sumatra from Malaysia), and the tropical cyclone Ditwah. The combination of these three phenomena caused strong winds, rains and floods, devastating entire areas of Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and parts of Malaysia and Vietnam.

In particular, the cyclone Ditwah hit him Sri Lankamoving very slowly and pouring over some locations almost 500 mm of rain in a few days. The cyclone Senyarhowever, intensified after interacting with the typhoon Koto – which affected the Philippines in the last days of November – and then spread to Indonesia. In reality, as highlighted by the Indonesia Meteorological Agency (BMKG), Indonesia is generally not particularly prone to cyclones, as it is located very close to the equator. This is because what sets the air masses in rotation in cyclonic systems is an apparent force called Coriolis forcedue to the rotation of the Earth. This apparent force is not the same everywhere on the planet: it is maximum at the Poles, but zero at the equator. In other words, cyclones should not have the strength to develop at the equator. In this case, however, Cyclone Senyar managed to form, an event that has been termed “a rare atmospheric anomaly”.

As mentioned, these two cyclones joined an already particularly intense monsoon rain season: according to data from Thai Meteorological Departmentas many as 3 fell in southern Thailand on November 21st72 mm of rain in just 24 hoursan impressive figure if we consider that the average rainfall for the entire month of November is 317 mm.

Behind the intensification of these atmospheric phenomena are the increasingly higher temperatures of the ocean: the higher the temperatures of the surface waters, the more rapid and intense the evaporation process will be, which releases large quantities of water vapor which will then be downloaded later.

One of the largest disasters in Asian history: death toll and damage

The overall death toll has exceeded the tragic figure of over a thousand deathswith theIndonesia which is the most affected country, with over 600 deaths and around 500 missing. Even in Sri Lanka the death toll is at least 390, with flooding also in the capital Colombo, 176 deaths were recorded in Thailand and another 90 in Vietnam.

THE damage to property and infrastructure were extensive and severe: beyond 28,000 homes were compromised from floods and also from landslides, which have devastated entire villages.

The floods that hit South-East Asia. Credit: Sarina Barzani, via



The violence of the floods, in fact, caused the destruction of bridges, with mud and debris covering the roads, which made entire areas inaccessible for relief efforts, effectively isolating communities. The water, which some residents described as a current so strong that it “could kill an elephant”, overwhelmed and submerged the houses: according to estimates, approximately 1.5 million people would have been affected from the disaster.

According to what was reported by local newspapers, almost 1 million people were evacuated towards emergency shelters, while India and Pakistan have sent rescuers to help the local population.