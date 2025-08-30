Football and Technology: What is and how the Football Video Support works landed in Serie C

The Football Video Support (FVS), improperly defined as “VAR on call”, is the new system designed by Fifa To help referees as much as possible to make correct decisions in contexts in which the implementation of the system Var It is not as sustainable as the Serie C Italian. Unlike the VAR, There is no room with Video Match Officials (referees who control every action). The FVS is part of the technologies that are revolutionizing the world of football and has been introduced to allow the race director, up Request for the teamsto review through replay Some game actions in specific situations. The system provides that the referee, with the assistance of a video operatoruse a monitor located on the sidelines. The decision taken in the beginning remains valid unless the images do not highlight a “clear and evident error “ or a “severe episode not seen”.

How the Football Video Support works

From this season during the football matches of Serie Cthe teams will have the opportunity to draw the referee’s attention to Doubts episodes or, in their opinion, judged erroneously. The cases in which this request can be submitted remain the same as the VAR protocol, therefore goals, penalties, direct expulsions and exchange of identity. Only in case of evident error can the decision taken initially has changed.

The main novelty, and certainly the most curious, concerns the fact that the teams themselves, in particular the two coaches, they will have at their disposal during each game two challenge – requests – that can be expenses by delivering a badge to the fourth man. It should be emphasized, however, that if the coach was right and therefore the referee decided to rectify his decision, the call it would not be counted.

Another possible scenario is that of automatic review or “Overrule “. To each goal marked and in the presence of a possible infringement objective (Like a touch of hand, an obvious offside and so on), the fourth man will check the images and inform the referee of the incident. If you were to deal with a situation that requires an evaluation subjective Of the video, however, the referee will be recalled directly for the review (however only in the case of scored goals).

The provisions of FIFA do not indicate a Maximum time interval within which it is necessary to recall the referee, therefore it will be necessary to rely on the common sense and avoid any time loss or requests “tactics“On the part of the staff. In confirmation of what has been said, it was decided that, in the event of a doubtful event, the coach of the team concerned or the protagonist player of the episode will have to raise and rotate the finger in the air To take time and indicate to the race judge to wait for the resumption of the game, so as to reflect (without exaggerating) on ​​a possible use of the FVS.

The entire system works thanks to different Camer configurationsvariables in number and type, both operated by human and automated beings.

What differences are there with the VAR system

There Fifa he has repeatedly underlined the will to do not replace the system Var and, indeed, of believe strongly in this technology. The Football Video Supporttherefore, was born for those contexts in which It is not possible to implement The VAR and differs from the latter in different aspects. The main difference is that there is no one room responsible for video review with Specific tender officers And communication system with the referee on the pitch. Consequently, the revision does not take place automatically (except in the cases of Overrule), but represents a limited choice of the coach and the team to be used with seriousness and thrift.

The first disputes

During the first day of Serie C 2025/26 And, especially, in the race between Carpi and Juventus Next Gen, a use immediately emerged controversial of FVS by the coach of the home team.

During the match, the Carpi coach used a “badge “ To ask for the revision of an alleged touch of a doubt, I cost a double admonition to one of his defender. Since the episode did not fall within those subject to the football video support, the coach motivated his request by assuming a red towards your player (more serious sanction than that assigned). Certainly of the arbitration error, the technician forced the use of technology and, however absurd, the video made it possible to notice that the foul in question had not actually happened, hence the decision to read the defender on the field.

Aia (Italian Referees Association) decreed that it was a improper use of technology attributable to one strategy not in line with the spirit of the game. The product of this story is the introduction of a new rule according to which Not it can more be requested No intervention that goes against your team.