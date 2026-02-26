For All Mankind 5, the official trailer for the new season of the historical fantasy series

After releasing the release date and teaser trailer, Apple TV has finally released the official trailer for For All Mankind 5, two years after the end of last season. Since the release of the tenth and final episode of the fourth season, fans of For All Mankind had been wondering if there would be a season 5 of this fantastic and science fiction series on Apple TV+, and after a few months of waiting the official answer had arrived from Apple TV, which had confirmed that not only was For All Mankind 5 officially confirmed, but that there would also be a Soviet spinoff entitled Star City. Let’s see what all the information available and the images of the new season are

What For All Mankind 5 is about

The fifth season of For All Mankind picks up in the years following the Goldilocks asteroid strike. Happy Valley has transformed into a thriving colony, with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. As the nations of Earth begin to demand law and order on the Red Planet, tensions continue to grow between the people living on Mars and their former homeland.

The cast of For All Mankind 5

The returning ensemble cast for season five includes veteran Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, joined by new series regulars: Mirelle Enos (The Killing, Hanna), Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland), Sean Kaufman (Summertime in Your Eyes), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms) and Ines Asserson (Royalteen) The heir).

For All Mankind was created by Emmy winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy nominees Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi also serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

What the “Star City” spinoff will be about

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with each season of For All Mankind“said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.”

Star City is a thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alternate history of the space race, when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. This time, however, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, engineers and intelligence agents involved in the Soviet space program and the risks they all took to advance humanity. Star City was created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi and Ronald D. Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

When does For All Mankind 5 come out?

The fifth season of For All Mankind will be released on Apple TV on Friday 27 March with the first of ten total episodes, followed by a new episode every week until 29 May.

The teaser trailer for For All Mankind 5

The official trailer in Italian for For All Mankind 5









Spot





The images of For All Mankind 5