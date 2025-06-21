Fordow, the strategic underground nuclear plant in the conflict between Iran and Israel

Fordow nuclear plant image in Iran.



In the last few days there has been a significant escalation of the reinforced conflict between Iran and Israel, with the latter that has carried out numerous air raids on Iranian strategic nuctentic objectives. However, these operations have not yet compromised the system of Fordowconsidered the Technological Gioello of the Iranian nuclear program. The advanced technical characteristics and the fortified position I confer to this structure an importance crucial geopolitics: according to numerous analysts, the first device could be developed from this site Iranian atomic. Fordow has been designed to guarantee a robust resistance both to seismic events, frequent in the region and to bombing and missile attacks. The workshops, which host about 2700 gas centrifuges used in the uranium enrichment process, they are placed a ninety meters depth within a mountain, a 160 km from the capital Tehran. Currently this structure is considered impregnable by Israel, and it is believed that only the United States they have devices with sufficient power to compromise their integrity.

Fordow, an underground fortress

Fordow represents one of the most sites strategic And reserved of the entire Iranian nuclear program, configuring itself as one underground fortress Protected. The plant is located at approximately 20 km to the north-east of Qomone of the most cities sacred of the Shiite Islam and important religious study center worldwide, known to host the sanctuary of Fatima Masumeh. The choice of location was determined by the characteristics orographic of the mountainous area, which make it particularly suitable to act as Protective refuge against external attacks. The site is obtained in the compact rock of a mountain 960 meters highwith tunnel controlled access that lead to Operating roomsplaced at an estimated depth between 80 and 90 meters below the top, according to the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi). In these areas they are installed e maintained operational about 2700 gas centrifuges used for the enrichment of uranium, including advanced models such as Ir-1 and Ir-6.

Fordow benefits from one advanced protection thanks to the use of a “special concrete” specially developed by the Iranian naive: this composite material, reinforced with quartz powder and high -performance fibers, reaches a compression resistance of approx 30 thousand psi (pounds for Square Inch), clearly higher than 4000 psi of traditional cement. This concrete guarantees not only an effective seismic protection in a region characterized by frequent telluric events, but offers solid resistance to air attacks performed with bombs Conventional Bunker-Buster. Fordow’s overall safety is further enhanced by the combination of defense systems passive and active: to the armored tunnels are added physical barriers security, supervised by the forces of Pasdaran, and integrated by measures anti-infiltration finalize to prevent unauthorized access.

History of the site and doubts about its real purposes

Iran has started the secret construction of the Fordow plant between the 2006 and 2007after the official announcement of the suspension of its military nuclear program. The Islamic Republic made public the existence of the site only in September 2009, Following the dissemination of information of intelligence by the secret services of the United States, the United Kingdom and France, which had revealed the illegal construction of an underground structure. Located inside a ex-base military of the body of the guardians of the Islamic revolution (IRGC), the system entered into operation at the end of the 2011. Tehran justified his function as a site dedicated to the e -crest of uranium al 20% For medical purposesin particular for the production of isotopes. However, the international community began to raise suspicions regarding a possible military use, believing that the size relatively content could indicate a potential development of nuclear weaponsquestioning the official declarations of his real purposes.

The July 14, 2015 Iran signed with the European Union and five members permanent of the United Nations Security Council (France, Russia, the United Kingdom, China and the United States) the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a formal agreement concerning the development of its nuclear program. Among the provisions envisaged, the Iranian government yes I commit to suspend the activities at the Fordow plant for a period of 15 yearslimiting the level of enrichment of uranium to 3.67%. However, following the withdraw Unilatera of the United States from the agreement in 2015, Tehran decided to put back The site in operation.

In 2023, theInternational Agency for Atomic Energy (AIEA) noted the presence of uranium particles enriched with83.7%value close to the threshold of 90% necessary for the production of atomic devices. In response, the Iranian government attributed these measurements to “involuntary fluctuations“In the enrichment process, underlining the need for further insights. At the same time, the AIEA reported that Iran had increased its own outburst of Uranium enriched up to 18 times the limit established by JCPOA, reaching about 3760 kg to February 2023. The Agency’s latest report documents a current level of enrichment close to 60%sufficient with further developments, to produce up to nine nuclear devices.

Fordow, impregnable for Israel but not for the USA

The Israeli ambassador to the United States explicitly declared that the operation “Rising Lion”He will continue until Complete neutralization of the Fordow plant. However, Currently Israel does not have of war technologies capable of effectively scratching the structure. The bombs GBU-31 And GBU-32 from 2268 kgrecently employed by the Israeli army in the attacks on the nuclear site of Natanzhave a maximum penetration capacity of about 6 metersresulting inadequate To reach the main operating rooms of Fordow and overcome the natural protection offered by the mountain.

There GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (Mop) is a bunker-buster device American weighing about 14 thousand kg and long 6 metersspecifically designed to neutralize targets a high depths. It is able to penetrate up to about 60 meters of reinforced concrete or rock before detonatingmaking it the only one Conventional weapon capable of affecting structures such as the Fordow plant. Due to its size, the MOP can be transported exclusively by the US bombers Stealth B-2 Spiritaircraft characterized by the capacity of Radar avoidance and with an estimated cost around 2 billion euros each. Also in the event of a involvement of the United States with the use of this war components, a multiple launchwith at least Two Gbu-57a/B release in rapid successionto ensure the destruction of the deepest and most fortified structures of the site.