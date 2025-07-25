Foundation 3: on Toray an exclusive clip of the new episode of the Sci-Fi series

On uisjournal.com it is possible to preview an exclusive clip of the new episode of “Foundation 3”, When a Book Finds You “arriving on Appletv+ this Friday.

The new season of the epic saga returns with Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell and others still made his debut on Appletv+ on 11 July once again confirming a series of science fiction of the highest level.

Based on the award -winning stories of Isaac Asimov and played by the actors appointed to Emmy Jared Harris and Lee Pace and Lou Llobell, the new season of 10 episodes is available on Apple TV+ with an episode per week until the grand finale on September 12.

Set 152 years after the events of the second season, the Foundation has established itself well beyond its humble origins, while the Empire of the Cleonic dynasty has lost power. While these two galactic powers hold an uncomfortable alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy presents itself in the fearful form of a war lord known as “the mule”, whose goal is to govern the universe with the use of physical and military strength, as well as with the control of the mind. Who will win, who will lose, who will live and those who die is not known, while Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleon and Deverzel play a game of potentially fatal intergalactic chess.

The third season of “Foundation” introduces new characters and stars, including Cherry Jones, winner of an Emmy, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, the Oscar® winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also sees the return to the cast of Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

Foundation 3: the review