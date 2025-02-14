Four films and a TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (after or instead of Sanremo)

Whether you are a fan of the Festival or not, this weekend can be used for some advice to choose what to watch in streaming in the place or after the end of Sanremo 2025. And if you are subscribers to Prime Video, you are in the right place.

Among the novelties of the first catalog we point out the sentimental film is my fault: London released just before Valentine’s Day, the new film by the Japanese master Takeshi Kitano, Broken Rage, and the final episode of the Game Show Beast Games. Finally, among the expiring titles we recommend two films: side effects and American fiction. The choice is to you and good weekend!

It’s my fault: London (Original UK film) – Release date 13 February

When Noah’s mother, she falls in love with the rich William, the two moved from America to London to live with William and her son Nick. Upon his arrival, eighteen -year -old Noah meets Bad Boy Nick and an immediate attraction arises between the two. Noah spends the summer adapting to his new life, making new friends among the various clubs frequented by Nick, and trying to manage a complicated relationship while the two fight to keep the attraction that feel for each other at bay. Furthermore, Noah’s father unbeknownst to the girl, was released from prison and begins to follow every movement. Noah will therefore be forced to face his devastating past and fall in love for the first time.

Broken Rage (Film Original Japan) – Release date 13 February

In Broken Rage the Sicario Nezumi (interprets Takeshi Kitano) struggle for his survival, stuck between the police and the Yakuza criminal organization. In the second half of the film, however, the raw action thriller takes an unexpected turn, evolving into a self -deprecating comedy that tells the same story but with a captivating humorous touch.

Beast Games Final episode (Show Original USA) – Exit date 13 February

Episode title: the coin from $ 10 million – a competitor launches a coin to potentially double the final grandy prize at $ 10 million or to be eliminated. Beast Games crowns the winner of season 1.

Side effects (film 2013) – expiration date 22 February

Emily and Martin are beautiful, rich and lovers of the pleasures of life. They possess every possible and imaginable luxury. Until Martin is imprisoned and Emily’s life is shocked. The psychiatrist Jonathan Banks prescribes her a psychotropic drug that will soon have dangerous side effects on women. One day, Martin is found lifeless at home, stabbed to death.

American Fiction (Film 2023) – Expiry date 25 February

A tired that the establishment benefits from a “black” entertainment that is based on offensive tropes, a frustrated author decides to write an extravagant “black” book, which will push him to confront the hypocrisy that he himself despises.