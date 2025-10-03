Four films and five TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (3-5 October)

First weekend of October, summer is already a memory and you are looking for suggestions to choose series and/or movies to watch on first videos? You are in the right place.

We begin our advice streaming from the news, signal the release of the Thriller -Heist Play Dirty film – triple game, the costume movie Jeanne du Barry, the funny talent of Mr. C and the new episode of Gen V 2.

But as usual we also point out to you expiring titles, because it could be a good chance to review the cult series such as Chuck and Mom, or South Korean goodies such as the legend of the nine -tailed fox. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Play Dirty – Triple Game (Film Thriller USA) – Available from 1 October

In Play Dirty – Triple game, adrenaline thriller signed by director Shane Black, a professional thief scores the biggest blow of his life. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), Grofield (Lakeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled team won in a blow that will put them against the New York mafia, in this raw and intelligent Heist Movie.

The Review of Play Dirty – Triple Game

Gen v season 2 ep. 5 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – out of October 1st

Number of episodes and output calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 17 September and the following available one every Wednesday until 22 October.

Episode title: the boys are not good. Code Structure 5827 – Use of the powers severely prohibited Code Structure 3567 – The hands must always be visible structure Code 843 – Any personal object considered an enhancement of the powers will be confiscated structure Code 2536 – Controversial technologies active everywhere structure code 9832 – detainees can be subjected to body search at any time

The review of Gen V 2

As Gen V ended

The talent of Mr. C (Film Comedy USA 2022) – on the first from 3 October

Nicco Cage (Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage) is proposed to appear as a guest of honor to Javi Gutierrez’s birthday party (Pedro Pascal), one of his Mexican Miliarino fan. The actor is short of money and accepts in exchange for $ 1 million. What Cage does not know is that Javi is actually a ruthless drug trafficker hunted by the CIA.

Jeanne du Barry – The favorite of the king (film 2023) – release date 29 September

The life of Jeanne Bécu who was born as an illegitimate daughter of a poor seamstress in 1743 and passed to the court of Louis XV until he became his last official lover.

The legend of the nine -tailed fox (TV series Fantasy Korea of ​​South 2020, 2 seasons) – expiry date 7 October

What would you do if your radiant promise bride was the sister fox of the fairy tales? What if the culprit of three calamities was your neighbor? Imagine the protagonists of the popular stories in 2020 Korea. While living in a cutting -edge world, we continue to be fascinated by the unsolved mysteries.

Chuck (TV series Comedy -Action USA 2008, 5 seasons) – Expiry date 10 October

When Chuck Bartowski opens an encrypted e-mail containing government secrets, he downloads thousands of sensitive data in his brain. The fate of the world is now in the improbable hands of an employee of the Buy More electronic shop.

Mom (TV series Comedy USA 2014, 8 seasons) – Date of expiration 10 October

Anna Faris and Allison Janney are the protagonists of this comedy series that offers an irreverent and outrageous vision on love and problems of a real family.

Everybody Loves Raymond (TV series Comedy USA 1996, 9 seasons) – Expiry date 10 October

This series follows the relationships between three generations so close but who live a little too close.

The Beekeeper (Film Thriller USA 2024) – Expiry date 10 October

The brutal campaign of revenge of a man takes on a national value after it turns out that he is a former agent of a powerful illegal organization known as “Beekeepers”.