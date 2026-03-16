Four films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (March 16-22)

In the week leading up to the beginning of spring there is a lot to watch on Prime Video: to help you decide, here are our streaming recommendations. Let’s start with the news by reporting the last episode of Alex Cross 2, and then the new reality show by The Show, Vita Nova, but also the fourth season of Invincible, the Spanish thriller film Agente Zeta, the Argentine romantic thriller TV series Amor Animal and finally Deadloch 2, the long-awaited return of the entertaining Australian crime series. But of course don’t forget about the expiring content section, where we have found some pearls that we suggest you review. The choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good week!

The Show presents Vita Nova (reality show Italy) – streaming on March 16th

Number of episodes and release mode: 9 episodes all together

Blindfolded, loaded onto a plane and abandoned in a foreign country. Jaser doesn’t know what country he is in, he has no money and he doesn’t know the language. He only has a phone without a SIM and two goals: to find out where he is and build a life from scratch. While Alessandro films him in a hidden camera, he will have to make friends, find a job and a place to live.

Invincible 4 (American animated TV series for adults) – released March 18th at 8:00

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 available on 3/18, followed by one episode per week until the finale on 4/22

As the world recovers from the catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, only to face a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever.

Based on the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, co-creator Cory Walker and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh and JK Simmons, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matthew Rhys, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Gray DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill and Melise Jow. The series is produced by Skybound Animation, an animation studio of Skybound Entertainment. Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean and Evan Goldberg serve as executive producers on the series, with Helen Leigh and Cory Walker serving as co-executive producers.

Agent Zeta (thriller film Spain) – on Prime Video from 20 March at 8:00

Five former Spanish spies are killed simultaneously in different embassies around the world. The CNI discovers that they all participated 35 years ago in the secret “Operation Ciénaga”, which took place in Colombia and involved a sixth agent, the only one who escaped his assassins. Finding him will be the first objective of the CNI, which entrusts the mission to its best agent: Zeta. But Zeta will not be alone in his mission. Colombia is also looking for him through one of its best agents, Alfa, who seems to know more about “Ciénaga” than Spanish intelligence. As Zeta and Alfa proceed with their investigations, they will have to overcome dangers and bring to light secrets that have been kept quiet for years, real sins of the State. The darkest and most dangerous secret of all concerns the participation of a seventh agent in the mission, a spy in the shadows that no one knew about, the agent who seems to be the main reason that would explain all the murders. Codename: CASSIEL.

Deadloch 2 (Australian crime comedy TV series) – release date 18 March at 3pm

Number of episodes and release calendar: 9 episodes, the first two available on 3/20, then 2 episodes per week until the finale on 4/17

Forget Tassie Noir: Deadloch is entering his “Tropical Gothic er”. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in the sultry Australian Top End, the northernmost part of the Northern Territory, to investigate the death of Eddie’s ex-partner, Bushy. But when the body of a well-known local figure is found in a remote town, the two find themselves embroiled in a case that’s even sweatier, stickier and full of crocodiles than the last.

Closer to South Asia than the capital of Australia, our heroic town of Barra Creek is a far cry from the frigid Tasmanian setting shown in season one. Against the backdrop of lush tropical vegetation, red dirt roads that disappear into the horizon, crystal-clear waterways that are home to 65-million-year-old predators and sunsets so breathtaking they literally deserve a standing ovation every evening, the Northern Territory’s majestic landscape and climate shape the aesthetic and atmosphere of this season.

The trailer and previews of Deadloch 2

Amor Animal (Argentine romantic thriller TV series) – releases March 20 at 4:00

How many episodes and how they come out: 8 binge episodes

In this drama series, Kaia, a street artist from the outskirts of the city, meets Nico, an upper-class young man plagued by existential angst. Despite their different realities and the external forces that try to separate them, the two try to find the space to let their love grow and, in doing so, end up sparking a gang war.

Alex Cross 2 ep. 8 (US crime TV series) – release date 18 March

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Last episode of the season: Luz Porras’ list of victims has almost come to an end without Alex Cross and Kayla Craig being able to stop her or prevent a murder. Will the Avenger be able to settle accounts with her mother’s killers?

Alex Cross 2 review

The Guilty (US drama film 2001) – expiration date March 23

Callun Crane is a lawyer as brilliant as he is unscrupulous. His career seems ready to take off, when the indelible stains of his past return to the surface: the former secretary Sophie accuses him of rape, while the young Nathan claims to be his son.

The Fire Inside: Fight for Victory (US drama film 2024) – deadline March 24

The life and career of Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, a boxer from Flint, Michigan, who trained to become the first woman in her country’s history to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport.

Dark Birds – Pajaros Negros (Argentina horror film 2015) – expiration date March 24

Victor is a successful businessman dealing with his wife Maria’s depression and cold relationship with his daughter. She loves and protects them, but a man invades her family life and seems to share a hidden secret with his wife. Victor wants to protect his family and is ready to face all consequences to stop the threat.