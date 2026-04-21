Four films and six TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (April 20-26)

This week, if you are interested in the precise time at midnight on Thursday 23rd, the sixth edition of Lol is released on Prime Video: Who laughs is out. But the schedule of Amazon’s streaming platform includes a series, or rather several newly released series, for the next few days. There are new episodes of The Boys 5 and Invincible 4, there is the animated comedy series Kevin, there is the return of American Gladiators and, finally, there is a new Spanish comedy series that is actually “red light”. If you are looking for a film, we advise you to go to the expiring films section: take a look at the old and new titles that we have selected for you. Good vision and have a good week.

The Boys 5 episode 4 (USA action / dramedy TV series) – out April 22nd

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 1-2 available from 8/04, then one episode per week until 20/05

Episode title: Though the Heavens Fall. Patriot wants to find the V1, the Boys want to find the V1, Butcher would be content to get back the virus destroyed by Sameer and Zoe and take out Homelander who massacred Ryan.

The trailer and review of The Boys 5

How The Boys 4 ended

The ending of Gen V 2, which you need to know to understand The Boys 5

Invincible 4 episode 8 (USA action animated TV series) – release date 22 April

Episode title: Don’t keep me on edge. Nothing goes according to plan during a major confrontation.

American Gladiators (US game show) – on Prime Video from April 17th

Number of episodes: 10. Release calendar: ep. 1-3 on 4/17, 4-6 on 4/24, 7-10 on 5/1

American Gladiators returns with 24 challengers from across the country who will clash with 16 new and fierce gladiators in classic trials such as Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough and The Wall, as well as new challenges such as The Ring and Collision. A man and a woman will battle for $100,000 and ultimate gladiatorial glory.

Kevin (US adult animated TV series) – available from April 20th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 binge episodes

Loosely based on a true story and the cat who found himself involved in the story, Kevin is a hilarious and moving tale about finding your place in the world. After the unexpected breakup of his human “godparents”, Kevin goes to live in an animal shelter in Astoria, Queens, where a diverse group of marginalized animals will help him understand what he really wants from life.

LOL: he who laughs is out 6 (comedy show Italy) – comes out Thursday 23 April at midnight

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, five streaming on 04/23, final episode released on 04/30

The record-breaking Original comedy show produced in Italy is back: the sixth season will be available exclusively from 23 April with the first 5 episodes and from 30 April with the last episode. The new cast will include Carlo Amleto, Valentina Barbieri, Giovanni Esposito, Barbara Foria, Sergio Friscia, Francesco Mandelli, Paola Minaccioni, Scintilla, UfoZero2, Yoko Yamada who will challenge themselves to remain serious for six consecutive hours while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh, to win a final prize of 100,000 euros in favor of a charity chosen by the winner.

Observing the hilarious comic competition from the control room in the guise of referees and hosts were Alessandro Siani and Angelo Pintus. This year, however, they will be able to count on special help: Federico Basso and Andrea Pisani, their “aces up the sleeve”, ready to intervene to put the competitors to the test with the aim of making them laugh.

The trailer, the cast, when the episodes are released and other things to know about LOL 6

Cochinas (Spain comedy TV series) – release date 24 April at 0:00

When her husband ends up in a coma, Nines, a traditional housewife, transforms the family business into Valladolid’s first adult video store.

The Guard – A Cop from Happy Hour (comedy film 2011) – expiry date 28 April

Award-winning film set in a small town on the west coast of Ireland. Sergeant Boyle is a subversive policeman, more interested in prostitutes than in international cocaine trafficking. One day, however, an FBI agent knocks on his door, his favorite prostitute blackmails him and traffickers try to corrupt him: Boyle has to react, his code of ethics is at stake. With Brendan Gleeson, Don Cheadle, Mark Strong.

Civil War (USA 2024 action film) – deadline April 30th

In an America on the brink of collapse due to a civil war, a group of reporters embarks on a journey in extreme conditions, risking their lives to tell the truth. With Kirsten Dunst, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura.

Right in Front of Me (Rom-com Movie USA 2021) – Expiry Date April 30th

On the occasion of a wedding, the young wedding dress designer Carly, played by Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), finds herself spending a weekend at a resort with some college friends. Among them there is also Matt, the boy she has always had a crush on, and there is also the charming chef Nick who begins to give her advice on how to conquer him.

Berlin: Option Zero (USA 1988 drama film) – due date 30 April

Berlin, 1978. A deputy American prosecutor, Herbert J. Stern, is called to judge the legitimacy of the actions of a German who, with the complicity of a woman, hijacked a plane from East Berlin to West Berlin. With Martin Sheen, Sean Penn, Sam Wanamaker.