Four films and three TV series to watch this weekend (20-22 February) on Prime Video

Like every Friday, here are the most interesting latest news and expiring titles not to be missed in the Prime Video catalogue. Our streaming recommendations for the weekend begin by reminding you that the new episodes of Beast Games 2, which reached the semi-final, and Alex Cross 2, which is only halfway through the season, have been released. If you don’t like having to stop watching before the end, all 8 episodes of 56 Days have been released, a thriller series perfect for binge watching, and the film In the Lost Lands, based on an old story by George RR Martin, is also coming out. But as we were saying, there is also content that will be canceled in the next few days, so take a look at the films we have chosen for you, including the Oscar-winning La la land. The choice is yours, happy viewing and have a good weekend!

56 days (US erotic thriller TV series) – from 18 February at 9am on Prime Video

Number of episodes and release method: 8 binge episodes

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting by chance in a supermarket, fall immediately and dangerously in love. Fifty-six days later, homicide detectives arrive at Oliver’s apartment and find an unidentified body, brutally murdered and intentionally left to decompose. Did he kill her or did she kill him? Alternating scenes from the present, in which the intense day dedicated to the investigation takes place, with flashbacks of the tormented love story between the two young protagonists, the series is a one-of-a-kind crime story and a gripping psychological thriller.

The review of 56 Days

In the Lost Lands (Exclusive USA fantasy film) – release date February 21st

Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich star in In The Lost Lands, based on a story written in 1982 by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. Powerful sorceress Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich) is sent by a queen into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, accompanied by the enigmatic hunter Boyce (Dave Bautista). On the journey, dotted with dangerous encounters with men and demons, Alys will face the consequences of her magic.

Beast Games 2 episode 9 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 18th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

Ten for six places in the final: who will be able to convince the other competitors to vote for them to get a place? And with how many bribes? The cruelest game in the penultimate episode.

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

Beast Games 3 opens casting to the whole world (including Italy)

Alex Cross 2 ep. 4 (US crime TV series) – release date 18 February

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, 3 out on Wednesday 11 February, then one per week until 3/18

Episode Title: Strengthen. Two vigilantes meet in a hotel room in Florida and together they come up with plans to bring justice. But their bond puts both of their lives at risk and a drastic decision is made: only one of them can live.

Alex Cross 2 review

Kiki & the secrets of sex (comedy film Spain 2016) – deadline 1 March

Five stories of love and bizarre sexual fantasies. A woman suffers from dacryphilia and gets excited when she sees her partner crying. Another feels pleasure when he touches soft fabrics, ephephilia. A man, on the other hand, suffers from somnophilia: he has strange desires while his wife sleeps. A girl suffers from harpaxophilia, reaches orgasm when robbed.

Double Check (Romance Movie USA 2023) – expiration date March 1

Scott and Ashley hit the ground running when he joins the local hockey team.

La la land (US drama film 2017) – expiry date March 1st

The intense and stormy love story between an actress and a musician who have just moved to Los Angeles in search of fortune. Winner of 7 Oscars.