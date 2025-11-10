Four films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (10-16 November)

If you are a Prime Video subscriber and are looking for information on the latest releases to decide what to watch, you should know that the news these days is more varied than ever. In fact, there is the animated family series BAT-FAM, the comedy-action film Playdate with Reacher’s Alan Ritchson and the British thriller series Malice with David Duchovny. And then, as always, take a look at the expiring content section, from which we have chosen three films for you: Archangel, The Talented Bumblebee and Love in a Shot. The choice is yours and have a good week!

BAT-FAM (Original USA animated TV series, genre: family) – streaming from November 10th at 9:00

Number of episodes and release method: 10 binge episodes.

BAT-FAM follows the adventures of Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne – who has now taken on the role of “Little Batman” – as they welcome some new residents to Wayne Manor. Also joining the family are Alicia Pennyworth, Alfred’s free-spirited niece; Claire, a recently redeemed supervillain; Ra’s al Ghul, Damian’s beloved “Pap Pap” who is also Batman’s historical enemy; and Man-Bat, who goes to live in the steeple of Wayne Manor. Ah! And let’s not forget Selina, the beloved family cat. This tight-knit family of outcasts will face the fun and frustrations that come with everyday life while protecting the streets of Gotham City.

Playdate (Original USA film, action comedy genre) – release date: November 12th at 9:00 am

When Brian (Kevin James), a recently out-of-work accountant, agrees to set up a meeting with Jeff (Alan Ritchson), a charismatic stay-at-home dad, and their children, he expects a quiet afternoon of chatting and playing football. Instead, he finds himself in a frantic fight for survival, pursued by a ruthless band of mercenaries. As Brian trudges through a series of ridiculous obstacles, his total lack of tactical skill stands in stark contrast to Jeff’s strangely prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Bastards in Uniforms, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides the life of a suburban dad with moments of high tension, transforming what should have been a normal afternoon into an absurd, action-packed adventure.

The trailer, the cast and things to know about Playdate

Malice (Original UK TV series, genre: thriller) – on Prime from 14 November at 9:00

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes.

Jack Whitehall is the charming Adam Healey, who manages to infiltrate the brash and rich Tanner family with the role of babysitter, with the aim of destroying it. Set in London and Greece, this psychological thriller filled with dark family secrets, manipulation and betrayal revolves around one question: why does Adam despise Jamie Tanner so much? David Duchovny is Jamie Tanner, Carice van Houten plays Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife, while Harry Gilby (Tolkien), Teddie Allen (Swallows and Amazons) and Phoenix Laroche (Trying) play their three children.

The trailer and previews of Malice

Archangel (2006 drama film) – due date November 17th

Fly. Historian Luke Kelso meets a former Soviet militia soldier, who tells him of the existence of an important Stalin secret kept in the Russian city of Archangel. When the soldier is mysteriously murdered, Kelso begins to investigate, but the Russian government and other powers will try by all means to prevent the secret from being revealed.

The Talented Bumblebee (thriller film 2020) – deadline November 18th

Milan. Steph is a hot young radio DJ, very popular on social media. Every evening he hosts a radio program with a strong following during which he receives calls from fans. One evening, however, a phone call freezes him: a cold-blooded stranger announces live that he wants to take his own life by blowing himself up in the center of the city.

Love in one shot (comedy film 2022) – expiry date November 23rd

Adrian, a young photographer specializing in photographing Hollywood celebrities, receives the challenging assignment of photographing Parker Bennett, one of the most elusive actors. Luck, however, is on his side, by chance they both stay in the same bed and breakfast in North Carolina. As they spend time together, Adrian will find himself making a difficult decision.