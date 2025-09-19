Fourteen films and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend (19-21 September)

In the last weekend of the summer 2025 it is to be hoped that it rains, in order to be able to keep up with the new releases and, alas, with the titles expiring of the first video catalog.

Among the novelties there is in fact the final episode of the Summer in your eyes 3, but don’t worry: the film sequel has already been announced. And then again the new episodes of Gen V 2, on his debut, and of The Terminal List: Black Wolf, which is heading towards the season finale. For the cinephiles we point out among the latest releases my father is also a cing and, from the universe of John Wick, the new dancer.

Finally, there is no splash of choice in the section of the contents expiring: between masterpieces, sagas and more or less recent cult titles, take a look at our reports. Good visions and good weekend!

Gen v Season 2 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – out of September 17th

Number of episodes and output calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from 17 September and the following available one every Wednesday until 22 October.

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America is forced to adapt to the homeland iron fist, the godolkin university the mysterious new rector announces a program of studies that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated as heroes, while Marie, Jordan and Emma return to college reluctantly, marked by months of trauma and losses. But it is difficult to pay attention to parties and lessons while the war between humans and ovens is underway, both inside and outside the campus. The gang learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin and that could have bigger implications than you can imagine. And, in some way, Marie is part of it.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 11 (US TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 17 September

Last episode ever for the summer in your eyes. Will Belly stay in Paris or will he return home? And how will the love triangle between her and brothers Jeremiah and Conrad end?

The Terminal List: black wolf episode 6 (US TV series, action genre) – Exit date 17 September

Number of episodes and output methods: 7 episodes, the first 3 available from 27 August, and the following ones available one every Wednesday until 24 September.

Episode title: pedestrians and kings. Ben is reunited with the team finding answers that challenge every logic. In the murky world of secret operations, clarity is rare goods, a reality that Raife refuses to accept, making the fracture between Lieutenant and Capo even more clear. To stop a war, it will well have to accept the shaded areas.

Dancer (film 2025) – release date 12 September

A reinforced group with a strange brand on the wrist, the murder of the father, the escape for life – this is the past of little Eve. After years of training, thanks to the protection of Ruska Roma, Eve is ready to be kikimora. During an EVE mission he comes across that brand on the wrist and then takes his path of revenge, even willing to meet John Wick.

My father is a assassin (film 2024, action genre) – release date 15 September

Founded in a criminal organization, the life of Ashley and his daughter Sarah, are seriously in danger. The only one who can save them is Matt, Ashley’s father, who, after years of labors as a cing, retired to the Cayman islands to finally enjoy life. But the arrival of the two disrute will all be.

The man of steel (film 2013) – expiration date 30 September

A child sent to Earth by a dying planet is adopted by a couple from Kansas. By pretending to be a journalist, he uses his extraordinary powers to protect his new home.

The Great Gatsby (film 2013) – Date of expiration 30 September

The young Nick Carraway is attracted to the sumptuous world of his neighbor, Jay Gatsby. Nick will soon be able to see through the cracks of Gatsby’s existence Nouveau Riche.

Batman Begins (Film 2005) – Date of expiration 30 September

The young Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City after a long training around the world and, with many difficulties, begins his life as a hero.

Ocean’s Eleven: do your game (Film 2001) – Date of expiration September 30th

It’s New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. The whirlwind of the roulette, the rustle of the playing cards and the tinkle of the slots: while the show is at the height, suddenly the black-out.

Sherlock Holmes (Film 2009) – Date of expiration 30 September

At the end of the nineteenth century, London is a fascinating and dangerous city. When Sherlock Holmes and the trusted Dr. Watson deliver the murderer of young women Lord Blackwood to justice and, after witnessing the capital execution, witness no less to his apparent resurrection, Holmes is happy to finally be able to be interested in something within his reach.

The evocation – The Conjuring (film 2013) – expiry date 30 September

Paranormal phenomena occur in the Perron family house. Two spouses intervene who work in the detection of demonic appearances. With Vera Farmiga.

Rush Hour – Two Vaganti mines (Film 2000) – Date of expiration 30 September

A loyal and dedicated inspector of Hong Kong joins a reckless lapd and rowdy detective to save the kidnapped daughter of the Chinese console, while trying to arrest a dangerous lord of the crime along the road.

IT (Film 2017) – Expiry date 30 September

When children begin to disappear in the city, some boys face their fears and deal with the demonic Clown Pennywise. Based on a story by Stephen King.

Final Destination (Film 2000) – Date of expiration 30 September

After having a presentiment on a plane crash during the school trip, Alex, a student, saves some of his classmates. However, their situation becomes complicated when death begins to hunt them.

Troy (Film 2004) – Expiry date 30 September

The love story between Paride, Prince of Troy and Elena, queen of Sparta, kicks off one of the longest and bloody wars in history, the Trojan war.

Sex and the City (Film 2008) – Date of expiration 30 September

For too long, Carrie sought love in the wrong places, but always wearing the right shoes. In this highly anticipated film, Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda returned, four years after the end of the acclaimed TV series. Struggling with work, love, motherhood and life in Manhattan, the girls will realize how much true friendship never passes fashionable.

Aquaman (Film 2019) – Expiry date 30 September

Arthur Curry discovers that he is the heir of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and that he must come forward to guide his people and become a hero for the world.