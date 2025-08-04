Francesca Albanese opposed by the government, here is the real world on the contrary





In recent days, some members of Fratelli d’Italia, supported by the president himself, presented a question to the minister planted to protest against the presence of Francesca Albanese in Parliament, in which he had been invited by the 5 Star Movement to present a relationship on the relations between Palestinian genocide and economics.

Albanian is an UN official who has been experiencing a form of persecution not only media, but also factual, for some time, as it is one of the few who fight, practically everyone, with enormous courage, to break the wall of lies and hypocrisies that prevents us from speaking seriously and with frankness of the situation in Gaza. His speeches are always confident and supported by certain and well -detailed data, and essentially consist of a common sense and humanity, and the triumph of truth about the scandalous lies to which the whole world binds.

There is only one version of the facts, and it doesn’t matter that it is true

The mystification operation in this sense is among the most shameful they have ever occurred, which therefore ends up presenting anyone who supports the end of the extermination – which should support any human being – like an anti -Semitic, and those who instead continue to want to want it as the victims in search of restoring justice. Only in a completely perverted world like the current one can such a thing happen on a global scale. Everyone knows, the tests accumulate every day, many Israelis and Jews from all over the world ask that Netanyahu is stopped, yet we continue to say that this is a Palestinian war against the Jews. Our government is conniving with this situation, also because it is closely linked – not to say kept on a leash – by the American presidency, which has all interests to support Israel; And to do it, it must necessarily spread lies, against all evidence. For this purpose, promotional videos have been released in support of Israel, still visible in YouTube advertisements, and we continue to justify the massacre with the fact that “they are terrorists”. A story that we have already heard.

A government that makes the anti -racist

Our government is also directly the son of a violent and intolerant tradition, of which the facade has been better restored, but which continues to have among the central elements the exploitation of the xenophobic and racist feeling. Well, this same government that supports an underway carnage, which makes migrants the enemy of Italians, now accuses an UN official of spreading hatred. As usual it seems to be in a dystopian film: the Melonians speak of protection against racism. And they also end up passing through the vouchers. And this why? Because Albanese was sanctioned by the American secretary Marco Rubio as, “it is said,” spreads anti -Semitic ideas and supports terrorism “. It would have been enough to have listened to a single Albanian speech to understand that these are idiocies, and moreover if you connect the brain for a moment, it can be easily understood that if the accusation of support for terrorism is linked to the “contempt for the United States and the West” (another completely invented thing) it is nothing more than the classic American propaganda, against which we have inexplicably developed the minimum anticorpo, from up to Iraq.

And in the meantime it spreads other racism

Of course, precisely because Fdi is what it is and could not be anything else, the question anti -Semitism is an excellent excuse to put Islamic fundamentalism in the middle, which “in Italy is growing”; As a demonstration of this, Sara Kelany, one of the signatories, presents the example of a father and son insulted in public. Of course it does not make a turn: some real anti -Semites screams in the square, it is clear that this happens because we are becoming Islamic. This is now a systematic modus operandi, which we obviously criticize when the others do it: they take four or five cases, which are numerically nothing, to draw universal conclusions on all those who ask for the end of the conflict and why not, on the Muslim germ that is affecting the Italian race. In Parliament, therefore, the symbolic place of democracy, a person who invites to stop a war cannot find space (if we want to call it that, and it is not the right term); But a majority can stand up to you that supports a liar government. And if the Italians do not make a turn, it is because that parliament, for some time, has no longer has any value.