Francesca Comencini: “Few directors really make art. Contemporary society? It isolates us, but without community we cannot live”

It was September 2024, just over a year ago, when Francesca Comencini conquered everyone with the drama film written and directed by her “Il tempo che ci ci takes”, presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival and then winner of 4 Silver Ribbons.

A year later, the Italian director and screenwriter returns to tell us a new story, this time a true one with the documentary “La diaspora delle Vele”, premiered at the Rome Film Festival and arriving on Sky Documentaries and NOW in 2026.

The diaspora of Vele: what it’s about

We are in Scampia, Naples, in the “Vela Celeste” residential complex. On 22 July 2024 the collapse of one of the galleries caused the death of three people and injured twelve. After the tragedy, the Vele regeneration plan initiated by the Municipality of Naples underwent a drastic acceleration and almost 2000 people still living in Vele were evacuated to relocate to temporary accommodation, waiting to return to Scampia in the new neighborhood currently under construction.

This documentary tells, through their voices, fragments of stories of some of them.