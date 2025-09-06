Frankenstein’s monster is inspired by the experiments of the Italian scientist Giovanni Aldini: the story

A cinematographic representation of the Frankenstein monster. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



To create the character of Frankenstein monsterMary Shelley was inspired by the experiments of an Italian scientist, Giovanni Aldini. Based on the theories of Luigi Galvani regarding theanimal electricityat the beginning of the 19th century Aldini made experiments on animal bodies, causing movements through electric discharges and making them almost seem alive. In a study of 1803, Aldini even hypothesized that, with electricity, they could bring the corpses back to life. The theory is without foundation, but at the time, when some scientists still believed in the spontaneous generation living beings, aroused a certain charm. On the basis of Aldini’s experiments, Mary Shelley imagined that a Swiss doctor, Viktor Frankensteinhad created a monster by assembling pieces of corpses and then infused his life through electricity.

The story of Mary Shelly's Frankestein's monster and Giovanni Aldini

Frankenstein’s monster is one of the characters More known than horror literature. He was created by an English author, Mary Shelley, between 1816 and 1817 Since it was very cold (it was the “year without summer”), the group was forced to spend a lot of time at home. On the inspiration of the poet George Byron (lover of Mary Shelley’s half -sister), the young people decided to engage in a singular challenge: write the most frightening novel possible.

As part of the challenge, Mary Shelley created the character of Frankenstein’s monster. The story he invented is, in a nutshell, the following: the Swiss doctor Viktor Frankensteinexpert in natural philosophy and medicine, decides to do an experiment to create a living being by assembling corpses. Appropriates the “pieces” that they need in cemeteries and, through electrical discharges, he manages to animate the monster who created. Frankenstein is therefore not the name of the monster, as is usually believed, but that of his creator. When the monstrous creature runs away, Dr. Frankenstein abandons her to his destiny. However, the Serbian monster grudge towards mankind and therefore returns to Switzerland and kills some people, including Viktor Frankenstein’s younger brother and his promised bride. After the death of its creator, the monster takes away, setting fire to see how no one can see how it is done and create similar beings.

Mary Shelley’s novel, entitled “Frankenstein or the modern Prometheus”, was Posted in 1819 And, in updated version, in 1831

To create the monster character, Mary Shelley drew inspiration of the Experiments carried out at the beginning of the 19th century by the scientist Giovanni Aldini, who applied electricity to bodies of men and animals. Aldini’s experiments were based on the theory of animal electricity, developed by the Italian physiologist Luigi Galvani (Alfini’s uncle), according to which living beings contain a share of electricity “intrinsic“Controlled by the brain and deposited by the muscles. Today we know that the theory is inaccurate, although not completely unfounded. On the basis of the theories of Galvani, Aldini made experiments by connecting electrodes to the bodies of animals which, thanks to electricity, carried out some movements as if they were alive. He also used human bodies with a severed head, causing movements in the limbs, and cut heads that, thanks to electricity, opened the eyelids. In 1803 he published a study, entitled “an Account of the Late Improvements in Galvanism“, that is,” report of the latest improvements of galvanism “, in which he hypothesized that they could bring the corpses back to life through electricity.

The theory, of course, is unfounded, but the scientific knowledge of the beginning of the 19th century does not allow to categorically exclude plausibility. A part of the scientists, in fact, believed that life could be born for spontaneous generation.

The theory of spontaneous generation

Alfini’s experiments and ideas were facilitated by spontaneous generation theory of lifeaccording to which living beings can generate from inanimate matter. According to theory, simple beings, such as worms and insects can be born “spontaneously” from elements such as the carcasses in putrefaction or the mud. The theory, which has very ancient origins, had already been refuted in the 17th century by scientists such as Lazzaro Spallanzani and Francesco Redibut had returned to the age of the century. It was definitively denied by Louis Pasteur in 1864: the scientist showed beyond any reasonable doubt that Life can only be born from other living beings And that the generations that appeared spontaneously were actually due to the action of microorganisms. At the beginning of the 19th century, the idea of ​​the spontaneous generation was still popular and he provided a “base” for the hypothesis according to which the corpses could be infused through electricity. In an indirect way, therefore, it was of inspiration for the character of the Frankenstein monster.