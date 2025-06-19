Freeda's end is (also) the sunset of commercial pop feminism

Culture

Freeda’s end is (also) the sunset of commercial pop feminism

Freeda’s end is (also) the sunset of commercial pop feminism

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How the enigma machine was made deciphered by Alan Turing in the Second World War
Freeda’s end is (also) the sunset of commercial pop feminism
“Radio risk disappearing from the cars of the future”: the warning of AGCOM