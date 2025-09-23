French Lover, the new romantic film with Omar Sy: trailer and when it comes out on Netflix

An unexpected encounter and a love that was born between very distant worlds for a romantic comedy with an international breath: this is how “French Lover” presents itself, the new original Netflix film from France. Starring the star Omar Sy, the film has glamorous charm and representation of daily feelings. The story wants to be delicate and light, but at the same time deep.

French Lover: the plot

Abel Camara is a world -class star, fascinating, acclaimed by the public and constantly in the spotlight. His life seems perfect, at least apparently, but everything changes when he meets Marion, a simple and reserved waitress struggling with a divorce and with the difficulties of real life.

Their fortuitous encounter – born from an unexpected favor – triggers a surprising relationship, in which the magic of the unprepared must deal with the obstacles of success and public image. The balance between two so different worlds is necessarily fragile, but undeniably irresistible.

Even just by reading the plot, the link between the main characters can remember the classic Romcoms of the past, from “Notting Hill” onwards, but with a purely transalpine touch. Shot in a Parisian summer, between romantic and ironic glimpses of the capital, the film therefore aims to return to the viewer the beauty of the random encounters that change the course of life.

French Lover: the cast

The film sees Omar Sy and Sara Giraudeau in the front line, absolute protagonists. The cast also involves Pascale Arbitloot, Alban Ivanov, Agnès Hurstel, Xavier Lacaille and Cindy Bruna. Every character, among friends, colleagues and family, thus becomes a fundamental part in the evolution of the relationship between Abel and Marion.

The film marks the directorial debut of NinaAda, flanked by Hugo Gélin as co-writer and artistic producer.

French lover: when it comes out on Netflix

Netflix has announced that “French Lover” will be available in streaming starting from Friday 26 September 2025 at 9.00.

French Lover: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjos_wgJersundefined