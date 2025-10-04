From 10 October the under 14 must have the consent of the parents to use the AI

From the next October 10th An important novelty will enter into force for those who use artificial intelligence systems in Italy: The children under 14 will be able to access the AI ​​only with the consent of the parents or, however, of those who exercise parental responsibility. It establishes the paragraph 4 of article 4 of Law 132/2025, the first Italian organic discipline dedicated to AI, which is very well set in the wake tracked by the European Regulation 2024/1689, better known as Act. The measure concerns in particular the processing of personal datathat is, all the information that identifies or make a person identifiable, from personal data to online behavior. The idea behind this rule is that the youngest, being particularly vulnerable and very often unaware users of the consequences related to the erroneous use of these technologies, must be protected. For this, up to 14 years of age a direct family control. From 14 to 18 years old, however, the boys will be able to give their consent alone, but on condition that the information provided by the platforms to the are clear, simple and understandable.

This approach does not want to limit access to new technologies, but balance the opportunities for use with the protection of privacy and fundamental rights. Furthermore, the legislation does not concern only minors: the entire law sets general principles for transparent use, responsible and respectful of the human autonomy of artificial intelligence systems, which must be developed and used in line with the Italian Constitution, with the law of the European Union and the values ​​of non -discrimination, sustainability and safety. In other words, the novelty of parental consent for Under 14 is just one of the many cards of a wider mosaic, which aims to build a digital ecosystem governed by clear and respectful rules for all users.

Ai and protections for children under 14 years

Article 4 of the new law establishes that No minor under 14 will be able to use AI systems without the consent of the parents. This means that if an artificial intelligence application requires the processing of personal data and wanting to use it is an under 14 user, before he can do it he should ask for authorization to use his parents. The choice of the Italian legislator is in line with what has already been foreseen by the Code regarding the protection of personal data, which had lowered the threshold for the valid consent for the use of digital services provided online at a distance, often upon payment, in which social platforms and instant messaging apps are also included.

In yellow a part of article no. 4 of Law 132/2025, which regulates the use of AI by minors of 14 years.



Behind this choice there is the awareness that younger users are less attentive to the risks connected to the use of their personal data, which can be collected for marketing purposes or to build consumption and behavior profiles. Less awareness also means greater exposure to potential abuse. These “strengthened protection” measures therefore serve to ensure that the use of AI does not become a tool to exploit the vulnerabilities of potentially more fragile and vulnerable users.

But in all this there is a huge elephant in the room we haven’t talked about yet. How will the various platforms do to understand that it was a parent who gave the consent and not the minor himself, perhaps lying on his age? Unfortunately, the new legislation does not respond to doubts of this type.

What does the standard for minors say 14-18 years

For i guys between 14 and 18 years oldon the other hand, it will be sufficient that the information provided is formulated with an understandable and transparent language, so that they can decide independently whether or not to consent to the processing of their data. For older boys, therefore, The consent from the parents will not be neededAs long as the platforms offer truly clear and understandable explanations regarding how they intend to process the personal data of the under 18. For the latter, in fact, the rule reads as follows: