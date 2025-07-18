From "Hello perverted" to the trafficking of puppies: what the week of dossier discovered

“I took lesson on the photos of Chiara Poggi”: what the week of dossier discovered





Do not miss the service of Arianna Cerone: the “truth” trade on the murder of Garlasco. Arianna discovered, in a video, the confirmation that one of the influencers of the moment, a former police commissioner, has made lessons on the photos of Chiara Poggi. Lessons obviously for a fee. The new video can be found on Dossier, the section of investigations and insights by uisjournal.com.

Among the most read services, in the last few days, also the investigation by Cesare Treccarichi on the attempts of scam via email. Just Cesare received a redemption request of $ 1,450, sent from what appeared as his e -mail address. An attempt of blackmail that presented itself as follows: “Hello pervert”. If you have lost the investigation, read it here, because it explains in detail how you recognize a scam and how you can defend yourself.

Sustainable fuels: the Italian alternative

Daniele Tempera instead told the “old Italian idea” that our car can save. That is, the project, born in Italy some decades ago, to produce ecological fuel from biomass. An alternative to the electric car. But there are also Eni’s searches to reduce emissions: here’s what we will put in the engine.

How to get the many bonuses still active

Riccardo Pieroni then collected a guide on how to exploit all the bonuses still active. A treasure of thousands of euros, which however requires a good knowledge of bureaucracy in order to receive it: from children to appliances. Here you will find all the information necessary to orient yourself.

The Italian Map of Rich Pensions

Alessandro Gemme described the neighborhoods and countries of Italy where the richest pensioners are concentrated. So much to touch the 50 thousand euros per year of income. The result is an geography of well -being, but also of inequalities. From Alessandro’s investigation you can check the map of pensions in Italy and if your neighborhood, or your country, falls among the lucky ones.

Autostrade dello state is born: how much it costs us

Cesare Treccarichi also discovered that the transport ministers, Matteo Salvini, and of the economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, gave birth to a new public company: State Autostrade. The company – that some ministerial officials call the “creature” – pays well, so much so that a consultant has received 120 thousand euros in three months. But in the first year of activity it already records over half a billion losses. The investigation explains why, reveals from what political deployment the managers who command and above all tries to understand what a new state company is for, which already appears as a duplication of the historic Anas are for.

A thousand days of Giorgia: the secrets of the finish line

This was also the week of the political birthday of Giorgia Meloni (pictured above): a thousand days in the government, one of the longest -lived in Italy. Pierfrancesco de Robertis, with the help of the polytologist Lorenzo Castellani, analyzes the background of the success of the premier, but also the promises still not kept. A contribution to understand what can happen now.

Puppies: the market at discounted prices

Elisa Cornegliani brings us into the “puppies’ factories”: the travel of the horror of race dogs towards Italy. Too small, sick animals, hidden in the vans and sold by unsuspected portals at discounted prices. The investigation also reveals what the one who buys a pet from these channels risks.

The “truths” on Garlasco for sale at 30 euros

As we have anticipated above, we dedicate ourselves to yellow that is dividing Italy, after weeks of controversy. Arianna Cerone tells who the influencers are that with their revelations, true, alleged or then denied, are overheating the investigations on the murder of Garlasco. But also those who are collecting money with paid lessons (30 euros per meeting) on the death of Chiara Poggi (in the photo above): Arianna found in a video the confirmation that one of the influencers, a former police commissioner, has made lessons on Chiara's photos. A phenomenon linked to social networks, which has passed the human borders of the law and on which the Privacy Guarantor intervened severely. Anyone can be affected by these campaigns without any control: how can we defend ourselves? Here's what Dossier discovered.

Living from follower: the accounts in his pocket to influencers

The comparison between influencers, this new figure of communication that generates consent and dissent, is also the theme of the other investigation by Massimo Canorro. In Italy we have 82 digital creators per 100 thousand inhabitants, who comment and publish content on social media. But do you really earn? How much? In other words: how can you live in follower? Don’t miss dossiers in the next few days, with our daily publication of investigations and insights.

