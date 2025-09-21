From “Lo Hobbit” to “The throne of swords”, what is dissemination, the art of creating fictitious languages

Credit: New Line Cinema, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



“Line Silë Lumenn Omentielvo”the Elves of Middle -earth would say: a star shines on the time of our meeting. The sentence is in Quenyaone of the many Invented languages For “Lo Hobbit” by the linguist and professor Jrr Tolkienpioneer of disseminationthat is, the creation of artificial languages.

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien He was a professor of philology in Oxford, passionate about ancient languages, but also philologist, glottoty and naturally skilled writer capable of intertwining linguistics, mythology and literature. Even today his works accompany readers on a journey that is at the same time adventure and allegory: Bilbo Baggins, the reluctant hero, leaves his comfortable den to face dragons, orcs and, above all, his fears, in an adventure that would have opened the way to “The Lord of the Rings” and an entire literary universe. But the real revolution is not only narrative: Tolkien is considered the father ofHigh Fantasythe genre that raises the fantastic epic, building coherent worlds with history, geography, genealogies and above all languages. The dissemination For him it was not just a habit, but the very genesis of his world: The middle ground was born thanks to its languages. From the Quenya al SindarinEverything is fine idiom He kept a culture, a mentality, a philosophy. Without them, the fantastic universe of Arda would not have had the same depth.

Jrr Tolkien, 1925; Credits: Unknown Photo Studio Commission by Tolkien’s Students 1925/6 (Private Communication from Catherine Mcilwaine, Tolkien Archivist, Bodleian Library), Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



The most curious dissemination case is the case of Unknown language Of Hildegard von BingenGerman nun of the twelfth century, which has 1011 words based on medium-hazard and medium-hated, created for religious purposes and considered one of the first documented artificial languages. But over time the phenomenon has spread to the point that there are many testimonies of invented languages ​​of healthy plan: from Dothraki and theAlto Valka created by David J. Peterson For the series “The throne of Spade” taken from the novels of Jrr Martinal Klingon and the Vulcanian Of Marc Okrand created to enrich the science fiction universe of Star Trek, up toEsperantotrue auxiliary language spoken fluently today by almost 2 million people. And how to forget the Na’vithe language spoken on Pandora in the famous film Avatar of James Cameron developed by Paul from?

Halfway between game and real form of creative-expressive art, the dissemination He also found space in video games: the archaic DOVAHZUL spoken by the dragons of Skyrimor the bizarre Simlish of the Simsup to more recent successful titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which uses a Hybrid idiom between French, Spanish and Italian in a true Mosaic of Romance languages capable of evoking a surreal atmosphere, or Chars of Sennar, a game inspired by the myth of the Tower of Babel based on the deciphering of real languages ​​invented.

Today – almost ninety years after its release, which took place on September 21, 1937 – “Lo Hobbit” (or “There and Back Again”) is therefore not only a book: it is entry into a universe that continues to influence cinema, series, games and generations of fans. Tolkien is therefore the testimony of the fact that creating imaginary languages ​​is not a pastime, but a real art form capable of giving life to whole worlds, showing that A language is never just a set of words, but a bridge that connects a people – Also imaginary – to his culture, his memory and his dreams.

Artificial languages ​​teach us that what was born as intellectual game It can turn into a powerful tool of poetry, identity and wonder, just like Bilbo shows us that leaving our “hobbit hole” allows us to live an ‘adventure that enriches us. In fact, as you never really feel at home if you don’t take a journey, so the imaginative languages ​​offer us the opportunity to explore new worlds, to discover and reinvent ourselves.