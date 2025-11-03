From Nadal’s bottles to Jordan’s shorts, the superstitious rituals of champions: why they work according to science

There are many examples of superstitious rituals implemented before and during a sporting performance by athletes or members of staff. Let’s think about the coach of the Italian national team Giovanni Trapattoni which, at the 2002 World Cup, he was caught throwing holy water on the pitch or at Michael Jordan that he wore i old shorts of his college under those of the Chicago Bulls. What does science say about these customs? Simple superstition? Well yes, but the beneficial effects are not at all indifferent. Studies speak of a decrease inanxiety and increase in concentration.

What are the benefits of athletes’ rituals

Science has demonstrated aincidence significance of these repeated gestures on the result. An example of this is the technical-statistical meta-analysis that quantitatively combines the results of multiple independent studies on the same topic – by Anton GO Rupprecht et al. of 2021 The effectiveness of pre-performance routines in sports: A meta-analysis. It must be specified that theeffect is closely connected to conditions of the sporting activity practiced, such as pressure lesser or greater perhaps dictated by the time or degree of the competition. In fact, they work more in case of tasks a self-piloted and closed rhythm. To clarify: penalties in football, free throws in basketball and serves in tennis and it was not found no difference relevant to the gender, age or level of the athletes.

THE reasons that are found behind the benefits of these superstitious sequences derive from the fact that these gestures provide a sort of “mental comfort” and help the athlete feel in check of the situation, favoring the concentration and the level of trust.

There repetition of these actions may have, in fact, relaxing effects reducing theanxietycalming the athlete and favoring, in fact, a sensation of major check in unpredictable contexts such as high-level sports. In psychologically demanding sports, where such concentration is fundamental, these small helps can make the difference.

The practices just described, however, could also become harmful in some cases. For example, behaviors of this type could be mistakenly attributed to one’s success and this false association would increase the risk of turning them into a dependence. Should they become behaviors obsessivein fact, the probability of interference with performance it would increase and this could profoundly compromise the result.

What are these rituals and which are the most famous

The actions we are talking about are real ones habits that athletes often implement before a competition. They can concern gods gestures (for example entering the pitch with a specific foot), gods repetitive behaviorsof the rites cultural or religious (like the sign of the cross) or, again, simply theclothing. Let’s see some of the most famous and curious that have been over time noticed and sometimes revealed even in first person by the protagonists.

Johan Cruyff historic Dutch footballer, used to give a pat on the stomach to his goalkeeper and spit out chewing gum in the opponent’s half of the field before the start of the match.

historic Dutch footballer, used to give a to his goalkeeper and in the opponent’s half of the field before the start of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo he is often remembered for some repeated behaviors during races. Beyond always occupy the same place on a bus or plane, wear the first every time right sock and then the left and, in the end, strictly leaves the locker room last .

he is often remembered for some repeated behaviors during races. Beyond on a bus or plane, wear the first every time and then the left and, in the end, strictly leaves the locker room . Rafa Nadal he used to do one cold shower 45 minutes before every meeting, not to mention his very famous one sequence gestural repeated before each measure.

Rafael Nadal during a serve. Credit: Charlie Cowins from Belmont, NC, USA, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Serena Williams instead, it implemented a real one routine : he wore sandals for showering on the court, always tied his shoelaces the same way and bounced the ball five times before his first serve and twice before his second.

instead, it implemented a real one : he wore sandals for showering on the court, always tied his shoelaces the same way and bounced the ball five times before his first serve and twice before his second. Giovanni Trapattoni former Italian footballer and historian CT of the Azzurri, was seen during the 2002 World Cup in Korea dropping some water, which later proved to be holy water on the playing field.

former Italian footballer and historian of the Azzurri, was seen during the 2002 World Cup in Korea dropping some water, which later proved to be on the playing field. Michael Jordan in the times of Chicago Bulls , instead, he wore it during every single game two pairs of shorts, those of the official uniform and, below, those of University of North Carolina.

in the times of instead, he wore it during every single game those of the official uniform and, below, those of LeBron Jamesfinally, it seems to have several pre-race rituals, the most famous is certainly the throwing baby powder. The gesture, which has now become a real attraction for the fans, consists of sprinkling talcum powder on your hands and throwing it into the air above your head.