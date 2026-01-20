From Ozzy to Pizzul, from Vialli to Stefano Benni: the video podcast Echo – What Remains is streaming and on YouTube

From Wednesday 21 January a new video podcast begins which will tell the story of the legacy left to the world by famous people loved by all, whose lives have left a mark on reality, an imprint that does not fade: and in fact the video podcast is entitled Echo – What remains.

Signed by Sky Italia and Radio 24 and hosted by Matteo Caccia, actor and radio host of Radio 24, one of the most authoritative voices of contemporary storytelling, capable over the years of transforming intimate stories and personal memories into universal tales.

This new program represents a narrative journey that aims to combine reconstruction, emotion and reflection, exploring what remains of people who are no longer with us: not just biographies, but what really continues to “echo” after them.

Where and when to see and listen to Echo – What remains

Echo – What remains is a multi-channel project and will be available on all the main streaming platforms, on the Sky Italia Youtube channel, on the Radio 24 website and subsequently on Sky Arte, Sky Documentaries, Sky TG24 and on Radio 24 within the program Matteo Caccia narrates, as well as available on demand.

The series includes twenty episodes, each lasting approximately 25 minutes, with a weekly cadence starting from Wednesday 21 January.

The famous people Echo talks about. What remains

With Echo – What remains, Matteo Caccia tells the story of characters who have now disappeared, highlighting the legacy they have left and the imprint that continues to resonate in the present. A selective story of significant episodes of their life, enriched by the presence in the studio of a guest who has inherited their legacy, or who brings a further point of view, intimate or professional, on the protagonist of the episode. The result is a format in which narration is intertwined with memory, and memory becomes living matter, reread through the gaze of those who preserve its echo today.

Among the first stories are those of those who revolutionized art and photography like Oliviero Toscani or music and pop culture, like Ozzy Osbourne, absolute icon of heavy metal. The story of those who have traversed and told Italian sport with an unmistakable voice, like Bruno Pizzul; that of those who have dedicated their lives to science and the protection of the planet, like Jane Goodall, and of those who have been able to give shape to a unique literary imagination, like Stefano Benni, a beloved and irreverent narrator. And then Gianluca Vialli, Sinead O’Connor, James Watson, Sophie Kinsella… Characters who belong to different worlds, stories distant from each other, but all united by what they left behind: works, ideas, revolutions, memories that continue to generate meaning.

The video podcast was born from the collaboration between Sky’s Content Factory, the creative laboratory that develops digital-first formats capable of experimenting with new languages ​​and storytelling methods, and 24Ore Podcast, the family brand of the Il Sole 24 Ore Group where current affairs, in-depth analysis and stories become narration.

ECHO – What remains is an innovative project that lives through languages, between video podcasts, television and radio, combining the narrative care of the podcast with the evocative power of images. A place where stories become collective heritage, and where the voice – that of Matteo Caccia and the guests – becomes an emotional bridge between what has been and what still remains.