From the lotus flowers that regr in Kashmir to Italians who live in health longer: 5 good news

This week the 5 good news they also concern us closely: L‘Italyin fact, is confirmed between European countries with the highest life expectancy healthy. Even in the rest of the world, some things are improving: in the United States the murderer rate collapsed by 14% in one year, while in Barcelona a bus powered with Biomethane produced starting from waste water. In the meantime, in the largest lake of Kashmir they have returned to grow spontaneously i lotus flowers After more than 30 years that did not happen.

Therefore, our appointment with 5 good news from Italy and the world is back, so as to regain some hope.

Italy among the first EU countries for health life expectancy

On average, Italians live in good health up to 69 years: this is what emerges from the last report published by theEurostatin which our country is confirmed among the first in the EU for health life expectancy. The data, referring to 2023, indicate a good health expectation (understood as the period in which a person does not suffer from details health problems related to age advancement) equal to 69.6 years for the female population and 68.5 years for the male counterpart.

Better than us only Malta (who has just over 500,000 inhabitants), with a expectation of 71.1 for women and 71.7 for men. A lEuropean tiveon the other hand, the expectation of good health stops just 63 years For women and 62 for men.

Healthy life expectancy in EU countries and the European average. Data referring to 2023. Credit: Eurostat



Clearly, these data are closely linked to the increase inlife expectancywhich in 2024 in Italy reached 83.4 years (85.5 years for women and 81.4 years for men), according to the latest Istat data.

The planned number of years of life in health is higher for women in 17 of the EU countries: it must be said, however, that according to Eurostat’s surveys, the years older by women tend to be characterized by a greater one limitation of physical activities.

In the USA Murder Tasso dropped by 15% in 2024

According to a national security report just published by the FBI, the murder rate in the United States is dropped by 14.9% In 2024, with a general drop in violent crimes of 4.5% compared to the previous year. The damage to private property (-8%) and the robberies (-9%) also dropped, now close to the lowest rate of the last 20 years. The FBI then recorded a general improvement of public security, after the peak of murders recorded the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it must be emphasized that in the United States this index remains particularly high, especially if compared to other countries of the world: in 2024, in fact, approximately they were recorded 5 murders per 100,000 inhabitants In 2024, a value clearly higher than that of nearby Canada, where the rate is around 1.98 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, but with respect to theItalywhere last year there were 0.54 victims of murder each 100,000 inhabitants. The data recorded in the US in 2024, however, is the lowest of the last 9 years.

In Kashmir they recreate lotus flowers after more than 30 years

In the Wular lakeone of the largest in all of Asia, lotus flowers have returned to grow spontaneously after more than 30 years. The lake is located in the valley of Kashmirabout 30 km from the city of Srinagar, at the foot of the Himalaya. Originally, this area was known precisely due to the presence of lotus flowers High quality, whose stems were used by the population as ingredients of traditional dishes.

Then, in 1992, the Region was hit by several floodswho suffocated the lake bed with the siltsweeping away the lotus plants and taking their disappearance for more than three decades. In 2020, the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (Wucma) started a restoration program e Lake reclamationremoving the waste transported by the Jhelum river and its tributaries.

Five years of hard work have given their fruits and lotus flowers returned to grow spontaneouslypartially restoring the local economy: not being able to market the lotus plants, in fact, the population had tried to convert to the fishingwith poor results.

TO Barcelona It took five years of work before they can get a new bus powered with the Biomethaneproduced starting from waste water (The waters of the city sewage network, where about 1.5 million inhabitants live): the means of transport has been integrated into the fleet of the V3 line and is able to travel about 14,000 km per year with the biomethane, reducing the80% carbon dioxide emissions (equal to 28 tons of CO2 less) than the other similar models powered with natural gas.

The initiative is part of the project Life Nimbusco -financed by the European Life program (which finance various projects in the EU born to produce Biomethane starting from the waste water) and managed by Veoliathe company responsible for the distribution of water in the Catalan city, together with the TMB transport company and the autonomous university of Barcelona.

In the Seine, the pike specimens increase after the remediation of the river

After the reclamation operations that made the Senna of again bathingthe Parisian river is repopulating some fish species who had abandoned him, including the pike. In the annual census of the fish present in the Seine, in fact, some specimens were found for the first time since the 70s, when the nitrogen concentrations and phosphorus in the Seine increased drastically due to the discharges acque waste.

The pike, among other things, is also considered a “Umbrella species“: Being a predator at the height of the food chain, in fact, his return and the greater protection of this species will imply the conservation of all the species below.