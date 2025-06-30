From the recycled plastic solar panels to the Blood Record donated: 5 good news of the week

In recent weeks we have been exposed to several negative news, and telling them is important to understand the world around us and our society. In the world, however, they are also happening positive things and It is important to tell it: In Italy, for example, the first solar panels made in recycled plastic have been tested, but we also reached the record of blood donated and our country has confirmed itself leader in Europe by circularity.

Excessive exposure to bad news can lead us to develop the so -called “Fatigue news», A sort of” fatigue from news “that generates a sense of frustration and impotence in the face of the events of the world. Not surprisingly, according to the Digital News Report 2024 of the Reuters Institute, 39% of people feel overwhelmed by the daily news flowwhich leads them to move away or completely avoid information in order not to be subjected to this stress.

So here are the 5 optimism pills On the week just passed, to avoid feeling crushed by negative events.

5 good news on the world:

In Tuscany recycled plastic solar panels have been created

The researchers of theUniversity of Pisa they have successfully tested the new prototypes of solar panels, no longer made of silicon or glass, but in recycled plastic: all this has been made possible thanks to luminescent solar concentrators, i.e. Transparent slabs (and colorful) Made with an acrylic material (PMMA) obtained from regenerated plastic waste.

Just these slabs are able to capture the sunlight And convey it to small photovoltaic modules, installed on the edges of the panels. According to reports from the University, this technology can be integrated into windows, greenhouses or shelters, thus combining High energy performance and a reduced environmental impact.

The study, among other things, also compared the activities of traditional solar panels and those obtained from chemically recycled plastic: with the same optical performance, in recycled plastic panels have allowed aCo reduction 2 up to 75%.

In the meantime, a first application of this technology has already been installed in 2023 in the photovoltaic shelter of Livornowhere however they had been used some synthetic acrylic slabs (and not recycled).

The fluorescent slabs developed by researchers from the University of Pisa. Credit: Unipi



New record for blood donations in Italy

In Italy blood donations have reached a new record: according to the latest report of the National Blood Center, in 2024 the blood donations and hemo -components have exceeded 3 millionwith a total of 2.3 million transfusions of red blood cells (on average 4.5 per minute).

Thanks to 1.67 million blood donors, more than 640,000 patients They were able to receive transfusions, with an average of 1755 per day.

Even for plasma donations there was a new record, with more than 900 tons collected, growing 3% compared to 2023: it is an important fact because, unlike blood transfusions (for which Italy is completely self -sufficient Thanks to the role of donors), for plasma we are not yet able to fully satisfy patient needs. As a result, the health system is forced to find these resources on the international market.

The last positive figure concerns genre and age groups of those who give: young people and women they are increasingly involved, with donors 18-25 years which have been more than 75,000 (5%) and women about 127,000 (+1.1%).

Italy is a leader in Europe for circularity levels

Our country is confirmed as the first great European economy for circularity levels: among the 27 states of the European Union we are second only to the Netherlands, but we are leader in Europe Among the main economies (Germany, France and Spain).

Specifically, the rate of circular use of materials It reached 20.8%, with the average of the EU that stops just 11.8%. In other words, we are using more and more Second raw materials and improving the efficiency of ours resourceeven if the road to go is still long.

These results are certainly not random: for several years Italy has been working on the first positions for quantity of recycled material and reused in the EU. Not surprisingly, also the rate of recycling of urban waste arrived at 50.8%going up 3.2 percentage points compared to 2019. Better only than us Germany, with 68.2%.

Also the consumption of materials For the inhabitant it is lower than the European average, with 11.1 tons consumed in Italy compared to 14.1 middle tons of the EU.

The bacterium Escherichia coli it can transform plastic into a painkiller

A recent study by the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland, discovered that the bacterium Escherichia coli can convert the waste plastic in a painkiller similar to paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen.

In particular, after degrading a plastic bottle in Tereftolato polyethylene (Pet)the researchers genetically reprogrammed the bacterium of Ascorichia Coli.

At that point, they exploited a chemical reaction linked to cellular metabolism, or the “REARRY OF LOSSEN», Which proved to be fundamental to allow the transformation of the molecule derived from the pet (known as Terephtalic acid) in the active ingredient of the paracetamol. To accelerate reactions, scholars then used a fermentation processthus managing to produce paracetamol in less than 24 hours and with a very low carbon emission.

According to the researchers, other studies will currently be needed before they can start a commercial production: the first results, however, are already surprising, with a final performance of paracetamol equal to 92%.

In Australia successfully tested a train that refills alone

In Australia the so -called was successfully tested Infinity Train: it is an electric freight train capable of recharge your battery During the journey, without the need for intermediate stops for refueling. The train then traveled 1100 km Between Perth and the Pilbara mines (in Western Australia) entirely without fossil fuels. But how is it possible?

THE’Infinity Train Take advantage of the natural conformation of the Railway line: in the outward section, full load, the vehicle uses the numerous descents for recover energy (through regenerative braking) and recharge the batteries.

The Infinity Train which has traveled 1,100 km without the need for top -ups or supply. Credit: Fortescue



Once you come to your destination, therefore, the batteries are sufficiently charged to allow the train to return to the departure station without the need for any recharge.

The locomotive was developed by the ForteScue Mineraria, which by 2030 aims to reset the emissions of his means of transport. Now the train will be subjected to new tests, and then definitively enter service on a route of approximately 620 km in the Australian region of Pilbara.