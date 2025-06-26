From war to Gaza to penalties against Russia: as European leaders are looking for a unit undermined by Trump

In the aftermath of the NATO summit in L’Aja, the leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union find themselves today in Brussels for a council that is close to saying little complicated, thanks to the tense international context and the difficult political climate. In two days, the 27 heads of state and government must pursue the goal is therefore to affirm the unity and reliability in a continent divided by the positions on the invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia and the relationship with Donald Trump.

It will not be a simple advice. The agenda promises to be dense and the text of the conclusions – still to be filed – is unusually long: the dossiers range from war to Ukraine to tensions in the Middle East, from European defense to competitiveness, passing through the transatlantic trade and the management of migratory flows. The large elephant remains in the room, the United States, around which the most important decisions relating to trade will make.

Trade and the relationship with Trump

Trump threats to double the duties against Spain for refusing to share the 5 percent goal of GDP in defense will be the backdrop to the comparison between the 27 leaders, who take different positions on the relationship with the head of the White House. The members of the EU Council do not exclude the hypothesis of accepting 10 percent duties in exchange for the removal of higher rates on steel and aluminum.

The possibility of creating common markets on strategic sectors, such as critical raw materials and semiconductors is also evaluated. This is because the Commission considers the sovereignty of the untouchable rules, but must clash with several states that do not disdain to sweep away some regulations judged too restrictive for American companies but also for European ones.

The dossier on Ukraine and its adhesion to the blockade

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will also take up much of today’s political debate, even if lately the Middle East has shifted the geopolitical attention of the block. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will turn to the leaders present in the room by videoconference to discuss the latest developments on the battlefield, the financial health of the country and the urgency to increase military support. But at the center of his intervention there will be the candidacy of his country at the entrance to the EU, which remains practically frozen due to the unassailable veto of Hungary.

The Magyar leader Viktor Orban can count on the support of another European, the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, his ever closer ally: the leaders of the two countries, which strongly depend on the Russian energy, will take off against the roadmap proposed by the European Commission to gradually eliminate all the imports of Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027. provision can jeopardize their energy safety and, therefore, make consumer prices splash. If the measure should pass, Slovakia claims “guarantees” (not better specified) to avoid “negative impacts” on its economy: a formulation that is read in Brussels as a request for money or exemptions. Orban and Fico can also complicate the approval of the next package of sanctions against Russia, which is ready to start after days of intense negotiations.

The accusations in Israel on the violation of human rights in Gaza

The summit comes two days after Trump announced a ceased between Israel and Iran, which seems to hold up despite the strong tensions between the two parts. The conflict between the two regional powers came in the midst of the discussion on the violation of human rights in Gaza, so many leaders started talking about genocide. But it will not be easy to get to unanimous conclusions about relations with Israel.

The discussion will be polarized between those who – as the Netherlands and Ireland – pushes for a review of the EU -Israel Association agreement, and who – including Italy and Germany – fears that the initiative can further stiffen relationships. The shared goal remains the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access to Gaza, but a consent on the tool to be used to make the right pressure on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is missing. “The European Council acknowledges the review in progress of Israel of Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and invites the Council to continue the discussions on the following to be given, if appropriate, in July 2025, taking into account the evolution of the situation on the ground”, is the text of the draft of the conclusions that Agi has read.

For migrations we return to talk about Libya, also on the push of Italy, considered a direct threat to the safety and cause of the surge of migratory flows to Europe.