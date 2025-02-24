From Witch 2024 to a children’s book: the new challenge of Donatella di Pietrantonio

Donatella di Pietrantonio, winner of the 2024 Strega Prize with The fragile agechanges register and does it by publishing a book for the youngest for Salani. It is titled Fireflies, squaletti and a little pastaand it is a collection of stories dedicated to children of all ages, who enchants, amuses and moves. The work, embellished with Andrea Tarella’s illustrations, is available in the bookstore starting from Tuesday 25 February.

A new book for Donatella di Pietrantonio

Di Pietrantonio, by profession dentist, has worked in parallel to his novels and the teeth of the little ones in the last 15 years. Now he has decided to devote himself only to writing, “but it is really difficult to separate myself from children,” he said. “They talked to me a lot and I don’t want to leave them empty -handed. Over time I wrote for them some stories that Salani now collects in a book, with the touching illustrations of Andrea Tarella. Fireflies, squaletti and a little pasta – He explained – I greet my little patients but also all the children who will have the pleasure of reading it “.

Among the pages of the collection of stories, there are the secret story of the fireflies, intermittent stars that make the meadows starry as fallen skies; The redemption of a shark with a smooth and shiny smooth skin that only because of some of his sharp teeth is he excluded from his playmates; The brilliant plane of the letters in the shape of letters that is terribly bored on the shelves of the supermarket.

Donatella di Pietratonio (Teramo, 1962), a graduate in dentistry from the University of L’Aquila, practiced the profession of pediatric dentist. With his first novels My mother is a river (2011) and My beautiful (2014) has won numerous awards, including the Tropea Literary Prize and the Brancati Prize. Of 2017 is The armywinner of the Campiello Prize, and 2020 Borgo Sudfinalist at the Strega 2021 prize. With the novel The fragile age (2023) Won the Strega Giovani and Strega 2024 prize.

