Fuori Menù: the new comedy about cooking (and prison) with Maurizio Lastrico and Fabio Balsamo

“Fuori Menù” is about to arrive on Sky, a series that brings together the world of cooking with the darkest atmospheres of prison drama. An unprecedented mix between food and prison that aims to win over the public with an entertaining story but at the same time full of reflective ideas on theme of second chances.

The protagonist is Maurizio Lastrico, together with Fabio Balsamo for a dramedy composed of 6 episodes, light and profound at the same time.

The screenplay is written by Valerio Cilio with Renato Sannio, Giacomo Caceffo and Marco Colombo while behind the camera are Fabio Paladini and Niccolò Falsetti.

The production is by Sky Studios, Wildside (a Fremantle group company) and Alfred Film.

Sky schedules: all the new TV series of 2026

Off the Menu: the plot

A great chef (Maurizio Lastrico) falls from grace and ends up in prison. To obtain a discount on his sentence, he agrees to manage an experimental restaurant, where the worst crew of all time works in the kitchen: a group of prisoners with no experience or rules. In an attempt to rebuild his relationship with his daughter, this impossible challenge will become for him an unrepeatable opportunity for redemption and profound transformation, capable of revolutionizing his idea of ​​cooking.

Off Menu: the cast

In the series we will find Maurizio Lastrico, Fabio Balsamo and many other actors who have not yet been revealed.

Off the Menu: when it comes out on Sky

“Fuori Menù” will debut on Sky soon.

