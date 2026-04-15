Gangs of London 4: filming has started (and everything we know so far)

“Gangs of London” is returning for its fourth season. Filming has just begun on the fourth chapter of the successful Sky and AMC+ Original series which in the new episodes is ready to give many surprises to its fans including a new screenwriter and executive producer: Jack Lothian (Strike Back, Who Is Erin Carter?) flanked by Jean Luc Herbulot (Zero, Saloum) in the role of main director and new cast members.

Gangs of London 4: the plot

With the growing threat of legalization and tougher government measures tightening their grip on London crime, gangs are forced into an increasingly volatile fight for survival. Elliot Carter, exiled from London, embarks on a bloody path towards redemption that brings him back to the capital, where fragile alliances and growing tensions risk upsetting the balance of power. When Zeek Kimura resurfaces, supported by a ruthless crime syndicate from abroad, the stakes are raised even higher and the future of everyone—from Wallace to Luan, Lale, and Elliot himself—is called into question.

Gangs of London 4: the new additions to the cast

Joining the cast of the fourth season, in which shifting alliances and new threats reshape London’s underworld, are Tamara Lawrance (Small Axe) as Jo Malik, Luna Fujimoto (Sniper: GRIT Global Response and Intelligence Team) as Hanaka, Eugene Nomura (Tokyo Vice) as Takeshi Kimura and Melika Foroutan (The Empress) as Zerin.

Instead, they return Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (My Father’s Shadow), Michelle Fairley (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story), Andrew Koji, next Street Fighter star, Narges Rashidi, recent RTS winner and BAFTA nominee for Prisoner 951, Brian Vernel (Slow Horses), Orli Shuka (Black Bag), T’Nia Miller (Years & Years), Valene Kane (Blue Lights) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (West End Murder).

Gangs of London 4: when it comes out on Sky and NOW

The fourth season of “Gangs of London” arrives soon on Sky and streaming on NOW.