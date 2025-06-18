Garlasco and the other reopened processes, to what extent it is legitimate to reopen old injuries

Culture

Garlasco and the other reopened processes, to what extent it is legitimate to reopen old injuries

Garlasco and the other reopened processes, to what extent it is legitimate to reopen old injuries

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"Double game"the light at the bottom of the tunnel for Mediaset. But everything has rowed against
Maturity tracks 2025, the titles of the themes released at the first test: from Pasolini and Borsellino to the Leopard
Explosive eruption of the Laki Laki volcano in Indonesia: high column of red reddish smoke 10 km high and canceled flights