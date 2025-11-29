Gemini AI arrives on Google Maps: what it does and how to activate it during navigation

New Google Maps interface with Gemini integrated. Credit: Google.



The integration of Gemini’s generative artificial intelligence within Google Maps navigation services is happening these days. The Mountain View giant, in fact, has started deploying Gemini within Google Mapsoperation that progressively replaces the previous Google Assistant with an advanced linguistic model, capable of interpreting complex requests and providing proactive assistance. This implementation allows users to communicate with the application while on the move, getting answers not only on pure navigation, but also on related information, while simultaneously managing other apps in the Google ecosystem. The feature is currently underway rollout also in Italy, for both Android and iOS devices, although it is not yet supported for the Apple CarPlay system. To check the actual availability on your device, simply observe the interface while browsing: the replacement of the classic microphone icon with the iconic stylized Gemini spark indicates the availability of the new system.

The capabilities introduced range from standard route controls, such as adding stops or changing the itinerary, to more complex and detailed queries, which combine the search for points of interest with specific questions about weather, times and even personal calendar management. We would like to point out that availability in Italy may require longer technical times than the global launch, given that the official support documentation is not yet available in Italian.

How Google Maps changes with the Gemini AI update and what it does

The first obvious change visible in Google Maps with Gemini is the elimination of the microphone icon with the four institutional colors of Google with the now well-known distinctive sparkle of Gemini. Although a multicolored ring briefly appears during voice activation of Gemini, the predominant visual identity changes to a blue variant, confirming that the underlying software infrastructure has been updated. This transition is not just limited to car driving but also how to navigate public transport, walking and cycling. Voice interaction remains triggered by hotwords (the voice activation keyword) “Hey Google”.

The potential of this system goes beyond the simple execution of pre-set orders. The essential commands for the logistical management of the trip remain available: we can ask to navigate home, interrupt the route, add an intermediate stop, silence the voice guide or calculate alternative itineraries to avoid tolls or motorways. Queries about the status of the trip also remain immediate: you can easily ask how long until arrival, what the next turn is or the weather conditions expected at the destination. The real turning point from a technical point of view lies in the model’s ability to manage discursive and multi-step requests (composed of several consequential logical steps). It is possible, for example, to ask the system to identify a cheap restaurant with specific options along the route, defining a limited radius of action, and immediately chain a question on the availability of parking in that area. Once you are satisfied with the information you have received, simply confirm with a colloquial command like “Okay, let’s go” to change the route without having to touch the screen.

Deep integration with the Google ecosystem also allows you to extend assistance beyond the map. As we browse, we can instruct the AI ​​to add an event to the calendar, summarize the latest emails received, or manage music playback via streaming services, such as Spotify. Interpersonal communication also benefits from this fluidity, allowing the sending of SMS or the initiation of direct calls. A crucial aspect for safety concerns the collaborative reporting: using natural language and without having to touch the phone screen, we can notify the presence of heavy traffic, open construction sites or broken-down vehicles that are causing traffic congestion, contributing to the real-time updating of maps for the entire community of users.

How to voice activate artificial intelligence on Google Maps

As regards theGemini voice activation on Google Mapsif you have a device Android you need to make sure that the function Voice Match is active in your smartphone settings, while on iPhone the option must be specifically enabled in the navigation menu to allow continuous listening (by touching the profile photo and then following the path Settings > Navigation and activating Go hands-free with “Hey Google”). At the moment, an important technical limitation worth mentioning is theno support for CarPlayApple’s mirroring system for cars; on iPhone and iPad the assistant works normally in the app, but not when projected on the vehicle display.

Regarding the availability of Gemini on Maps in Italyit seems that the release of the novelty is still gradual but already present in our country too. For this reason, keep an eye on your smartphone to start using Gemini features on Google Maps as soon as they are available to you. Currently, we find that the old Assistant is still predominantly present on devices configured in Italy, suggesting that the complete deployment in our country will take place at a later stage.