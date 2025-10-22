Gen V 2, the explanation of the season finale, decisive for the conclusion of The Boys

Trojan Horse was released on Wednesday 22 October, the eighth and final episode of Gen V 2, the second season of the young adult series, or rather young superhero, a spinoff of The Boys.

Ever since the first information about Gen V 2 came out, and then also in our review, we warned you that this season would be decisive for the fate of The Boys 5, the next and final season of the series inspired by the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

An explanation, or a review (depending on when you read these lines), of the ending of Gen V 2 is therefore advisable, so as to be prepared for the grand finale of The Boys. So, here’s what happened in the ending of Gen V 2.

Cipher is Godolkin, and he’s not good at all

In the penultimate episode Marie, after having resurrected her sister Annabeth and healed Polarity, was convinced that the old body in Cipher’s house was Thomas Godolkin’s, and that only the scientist after whom the university is named could save the situation. Which is only right in the first half, because in reality Godolkin mentally controlled that body, and another before, precisely waiting for his Odessa project, or Marie, to re-establish the original body. And now that he is free again, and with his super powers, Godolkin has decided that he wants to “decimate the herd”, that is, kill all the college students for supes deemed not up to par.

The poor wretch formerly known as Cipher explains this to Marie, Polarity and the others, while he is badly injured and Marie is unable to help him. Polarity tries to take him to a friend of his who works in the hospital, but along the way, after telling about Andre’s heroic deeds in Elmira, their car is attacked by Black Noir, who kills the ex Cipher and captures Polarity after a ritual selfie.

Sage realizes that Godolkin is going beyond their plans

In the meantime, Godolkin is delighted to be able to experience the pleasures of the flesh again, in every sense, but Sister Sage begins to understand that her partner has no intention of sticking to the original plans, even if Godolkin pretends to want to accept being introduced to Homelander/Patriot in order to go and live with Sage in the Vought Tower reserved for the Seven.

Marie heals Cate, Godolkin puts his evil plan into action

After a nice speech about Emma’s friendship and sincerity, Marie understands that it is time to put an end to her distrust with Cate, and decides to heal her from the effects of the attempted murder at the beginning of the season: Cate, therefore, is once again able to read minds and manipulate the will of others, but above all she makes peace with Marie.

Meanwhile, Godolkin makes an announcement aimed at all students, inviting them to test themselves with him in order to move up in the rankings. But, in reality, it is a trap: Godolkin summons all the boys deemed inferior to make them fight each other to the point of death. Marie tries to warn her companions, but apart from her close friends everyone falls into the trap, including Rufus, who, despite having lost his penis after trying to rape Marie, has not lost his mental powers and uses them to trick Sam and Emma.

And it is precisely with him that Godolkin makes it clear that his true intention is to eliminate those he judges to be failures who do not deserve powers and a place in college. Meanwhile, Homelander has heard of Godolkin’s return and is not at all happy, but Sage rejects his call as she becomes increasingly worried about Thomas.

And so the mad scientist unleashes his powers against the first kids to arrive, but at least the young man who passes through the walls is able to escape and warn the others.

The good guys study a plan to beat Godolkin

While Jordan leaves Marie, convinced that their story can’t work, Emma and Sam come up with an idea to surprise Godolkin and try to defeat him using the powers of Marie and her friends.

Sage tries to convince her partner to desist from his murderous intentions and stick to the plans, but Thomas reveals that his real goal is to control Marie and, consequently, the other “Odessa child”, or Homelander, considered a weak and inadequate leader to lift the future of superheroes from mediocrity.

Sage frees Polarity and unleashes him on Godolkin

We return to Polarity, still in Black Noir’s custody in some dark Vought prison. The new Black Noir, as we know, talks a lot and Polarity is bored, but to save him, in every sense, comes Sage, who after having noticed Godolkin’s rampant madness understands that the only one who can still take him out is Polarity. And so, instead of killing Andre’s father, he frees him to unleash his wrath against Godolkin.

Our heroes’ plan against Godolkin

And so the plan devised by Sam and Emma unfolds. In Godolkin’s torture room comes the second round of sacrificial lambs for the founder’s madness. Among them is Black Hole, the super whose power consists in hiding people in his butt…

The recovered Cate goes to Vance (is it a coincidence that the mad Godolkin’s assistant is called like Trump’s vice president? In our opinion, no) and convinces him to open the doors for another student, and to Godolkin’s surprise Marie enters, asking Godolkin to release the others and in exchange Marie will not kill him.

But the founder unleashes them against the other students, who try to take her out, until Marie squeezes Black Hole and makes him… expel Jordan, Emma, ​​Sam, Greg (the brother of Emma’s friend Ally, as well as her new lover), Harper (Justine’s former bad friend, with the power to copy the powers of others, now roommate and adventures of Starlighter of Ally) and Ally (whose power consists of using her pubic hair as a weapon) who join the fight against Godolkin.

And then Harper blocks Godolkin, Ally touches him and takes his powers, controlling the others, allowing them to escape and save themselves. At this point only Godolkin, Marie and her friends remain, but unfortunately for the good Godolkin enters Marie’s mind and unleashes her against her companions, realizing Annabeth’s deadly vision.

Polarity arrives, saves everyone, and Marie takes out Godolkin

Marie-Godolkin therefore lashes out against the people she loves most, and humiliates her sister. But when everything seems to be over, the very powerful and healed Polarity bursts into the room, breaking Godolkin’s bond with Marie and putting the scoundrel with his back against the wall.

He tries to react, but Marie arrives and makes the evil scientist’s head explode, with a dedication to Andre that moves you thinking about the premature death of poor Chance Perdomo who played him.

Our men escape and find Starlight who enlists them in the resistance (with A-Train)

After killing Godolkin, Polarity orders Marie and the others to flee before Homelander and Vought capture and kill them all.

The boys, having said goodbye to their friends who remained at college (including Greg, who we will certainly see again), go away and start looking for Stan Edgar, the former head of Vought who lives in hiding with his niece Zoe, the daughter of Victoria Neuman killed by Butcher in the finale of The Boys 4. Edgar and Zoe have previously helped them save themselves from Vikor’s clutches and hammer, so the boys hope to find him again to get help again, but they are unable to find the bunker from which they left to save Cate from Elmira.

After a moment of reconciliation between Annabeth and Marie, during a stop along a dark road, the lights around them flicker, and Annabeth realizes that Starlight, or Annie as she prefers to be called now, is coming.

And so in the epilogue of Gen V 2, Starlight apologizes for having put them on the wrong trail of the Odessa Project, due to Sister Sage’s deception, and invites them to join the resistance.

Our friends accept, and at that moment the one who found them so easily also appears: A-Train, who has definitively switched to the good side after long hesitations. And now we’re ready for the grand finale of The Boys.