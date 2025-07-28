Gen V 2, the official trailer of the new season of The Boys spinoff

Two years after the debut season he returns to Prime Videos with the second season Gen V, the Spinoff series that expands the world of The Boys with a group of young protagonists struggling with the Voaught superhero college.

During the San Diego Comic -Con, in which some cast members participated, the official trailer of Gen V 2 was published, but above all it was clarified that – if before it was advisable to see both Gen V and The Boys to fully understand the plot of both – the vision of Gen V 2 will be mandatory for the spectators of the mother series, because the new season of the spin -off presents key events and revelations that will influence the next and final season Boys.

Here, then, all the things to know and see to get prepared for the vision of Gen V 2: from the date of release to the cast, from the plot to the teaser trailer and above all to the official trailer in Italian of the new season.

The explanation of the end of the first season of Gen V

Gen v 2, the plot

In the second season, the school has started again. While the rest of America adapts to the patriot/homeland iron fist, the new, mysterious principal presents a program that promises to make students stronger than ever at the Goddolkin University. Cate and Sam are acclaimed heroines, while Marie, Jordan and Emma relieve college reluctantly, oppressed for months of trauma and losses. But parties and lessons are difficult to manage with the war that rages between humans and superheroes, both inside and outside the campus. The group learns of a secret program that dates back to the foundation of Godolkin University and that could have bigger implications than they think. And, in some way, Marie is involved.

The cast of Gen V 2

In the cast of the second season we find Jaz Sinclair in the role of Marie Moreau, Lizzi Broadway in that of Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips in the role of Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh like Jordan Li in the male form, Asa Germann in the role of Sam Riordan and the new fixed member of the cast Sean Patrick Thomas (Till – the courage of a mother) in the role of polarity. Hamish Linklater are also added to the cast in the role of the rector Cipher and Ethan Slater (Wicked) in the fixed role of Thomas Godolkin. Obviously, the cameo from the cast of The Boys will not be missing, as can also be seen in the official trailer.

Michele Fazekas is showrunner and executive producer. In the role of Executive Producer, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Nitter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Branum and Brant Engelicin are also. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou are Co-Executive Producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

When Gen V 2 comes out

The second season of Gen V will be released on Prime Videos on Wednesday 17 September with the first three episodes, with new episodes that will be released every week, to arrive, on Wednesday 22 October, to the season finale that promises to be “at full throttle”.

Gen V 2, the teaser trailer in Italian

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8fww1wi2-ya

Gen V 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwqm28g9sw