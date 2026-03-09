Gen Z between loves, ghosts and reality: the new Accent anthology launches the writers of tomorrow

Just under three and a half years have passed since, a few weeks after its foundation, Accent Edizioni published Almost secretly (12 new authors under 25). An anthology of stories inspired by the investigation that Pier Vittorio Tondelli conducted in the 1980s for Transeuropa, with the aim of finding an answer to a question: what do younger people tell today?

Almost secretly there are those who value young writers

Alessandro Cattelan’s publishing house, thanks to its success with the public, has decided to make its investigation periodical, publishing a new volume. It’s called Under 25. Beyond the lookand is a collection of twelve texts – to be released on 25 March – in which the authors do not limit themselves to describing the reality that surrounds them, but try to interpret it, “sliding from the realism of an evening with friends to the imaginative choice of creating another world, capable of revealing the one in which we live – explains the publisher -. They talk about friendships and never-confessed loves, eating disorders, work and housing difficulties, ghosts and violence”.

The new voices selected for the anthology are: Paola Boccarossa, Leonardo Brotto, Marco Caddia, Alice Dalle Grave, Giulia De Masi, Zoe Guindani, Viola Patalano, Annapaola Sarracino and Lorenzo Silanus.

Are there some of the new voices of Italian fiction (and culture) hidden among these young authors? It is reasonable to think so, comparing the path of some of the authors of the first collection. In 2025 Michela Panichi and Martino Giordano published their debut novels, respectively Cecilia (at night) e Variations on the theme (Solferino). Isabella De Silvestro created the podcast “Gattabuia” (Emons) and Teresa Fraioli wrote the film “Love, in theory”, contacted by the film production company (Indiana productions) thanks to the story Agnese has fun published in the anthology.

