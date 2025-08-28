“God, homeland and family” and for Meloni the best ally is the center -left





The prime minister, in the male to be clear, Giorgia Meloni plays at home at the Rimini Meeting of Communion and Liberation, a hypercattolic movement which, remaining orphaned of his political contact in the aftermath of Clean hands, with the dissolution of the Christian democracy, had a relationship that is not always linear and idyllic with the center -right in Berlusconi traction and, after a fleeting love for the two technicians “Mario”. Draghi – and one never blossomed for Giuseppe Conte – welcomed the leader of a right with an authentic standing ovation that evidently considers authentically Catholic, conservative and social. Not surprisingly, the Rimini Meeting was one of the first audiences to pay a half coronation to the one who was preparing, in September 2022, to win the political elections.

Standing ovation of the moderate, Catholic, conservative and statist country

There is a correspondence of loving senses. The CLTOLICI of CL who finally find a political leader who fully corresponds to them, Catholic also and conservative who, at least apparently, has detached the umbilical cord with the post-fascist right-net of the Nazi-rock concerts organized by national youth, youthful rib of the Brothers of Italy, who were held in the historic headquarters of Colle Oppio, as the investigation of the Fanpage of the Summer – and try to earn the moderate party gallons. Also because this standing ovation comes in the aftermath of the surveys that give Italian brothers in debt of six percentage points compared to the latest surveys. Giorgia Meloni speaks to the middle class and the country’s hard core: Catholic, conservative, statist and charitable – that is, for the merciful “social status” that intervenes in support of the last. It is clear, it is almost the same country to which the center -left would like to turn, be it that of Giuseppe Conte – who during his two governments has largely glanded with public support for profusion and signed the shame decrees of Matteo Salvini – is that of the moderate “reformist” PD. And it is that same country to which the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein has not yet managed to turn. Or perhaps, it is not able. Or again, it probably doesn’t want to.

“God, homeland and family”, the “home plan” that will come and the “politicized judges”

And as in the best Italian conservative traditions, the family is at the center of everything. That family that in our country tends to be confused with familism, with consortiums, corporations, reports, up to recommendations. More family, the less state would be said. Because then – as one would say in any bioethics course of a private Catholic university – the family (the traditional one, it is clear) is important because it represents the social network that absolves and supplies the tasks that the state cannot guarantee. And therefore, if you are without a family, you are also without rights. And it is well. This family that, according to Giorgia Meloni’s vision, is not threatened by the dramatic economic-financial situation, exacerbated by the duties of her friend Donald Trump, by the slutty market market-that yes, there will also be more jobs (and it is strange how the magical number continues to be “one million”, as she loved to repeat and promise Silvio Berlusconi), but the wages are blocked and today are among the lowest in Europe. – From uncertainty with respect to the future and by the social elevator blocked (and not from today but for at least two generations), but from the rent for rent. And here opens another great workhorse – next to the catchphrase of the Catholic schools, which yes, they must be defended by those wicked and liberal bad guys and is a must for any political leader who wants to like Catholics of CL – the fight against the LGBTQ+ culture and the whole corollary that from the “transhumanism” – the shell is that Meloni was so much friend of Elon Musk, Hypertechnological and cybernetic together with one of the main ideologists of sovereignty Peter Thiel, CEO of Palantir – leads to the Kalergi plan (which was a count, in any case), on the satisfaction of the magnate George Soros (which in any case is not so much mentioned by the right). Here is the leap that from the family, one, alone and sacred, leads to immigration. Thus, if to solve the long -standing question of the family (that is, few children are made, cursed selfish narcissimi) Meloni promises a “house plan at calm prices for young couples”, for migratory flows he speaks of “bricks” placed there to build a regulated and legal immigration. And here too, as for the house plan, it’s all a little smoky. Finally, a evergreen – At least for the center -right from the warranty notice delivered to Naples in December 1994 in Berlusconi, then president of the Council and engaged in an UN summit – the “politicized” judges who, if once aspired to “attack” the Knight of Arcore in terms of corruption and juvenile prostitution, today Brigano to undermine the Meloni government on the theme of immigration (see the case of the center in Albania and the matter of the ship eighteen to the detriment of Matteo Salvini). And down the proclamations on the reform of justice, see the separation of careers, and on pulling rights on migratory policies.

Between Trump and von der Leyen. A chameleon called Meloni

We said about God, we wrote about the family, now the homeland. This, according to the Melonian story, has returned central to the international scene. The “homeland”, the “nation”, not the “country”, the “state”. It is evident that the faces, the grimaces and eyes rotating the prime minister’s upwards, around the world in the different international councils among the world leaders, have made miracles. On the other hand, if you think that this government had made its debut starting a tough battle against the rave parties, finding it today to settle war crises around the world is a great result. But Meloni’s narration is soon contradicted by the Trumpian duties to the damage especially of our agri -food and mechanical sector (the ministers of “food sovereignty” and “made in Italy”, no, are not imaginative names, have not been received) and by the many companies that will go into crisis in terms of turnover. Needless to say, also for this reason, the Meloni government has asked for new funds from Europe and is ready to guarantee rain bonuses for everyone (like a Giuseppe Conte any). As for the various summit on the Russian-Ukraine crisis, here the merit of the Meloni government is to have not made worse than the other European governments. Although the great Italian proposal to follow art. 5 of the NATO Treaty – the cardinal principle of collective defense, in the face of an armed attack on a Member State, the other parties guarantee assistance to the affected nation, until the use of force – clashes with the lawsuit Matteo Salvini – Emmanuel Macron precisely on the commitment of Italian troops on Ukrainian soil. Giorgia Meloni, if anything, is good in her chameleonic activity, moving well, to date, between Donald Trump, giving his ego, and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, guaranteeing it political support. And it is also chameleonic in giving reason to Mario Draghi’s words on Europe – “marginal and spectator” – despite knowing that what takes the EU is the power of veto that exercises the Hungary of Viktor Orbán, leader of the sovereignty of the Trumpian brand and supportive of the policy of aggression of Vladimir Putin.

Meloni’s largest ally is the center -left

In conclusion, Giorgia Meloni in front of the audience of the Rimini Meeting has shown how today it can count on a national political scene without real political opponents and how it has conquered the moderate vote over the years. Where we industry in the center-left in inventing new movements and center parties-including improbable improvised leaders and without history sent to attending minor talk-shows-to attract the vote of those moderates themselves. It would be better to become aware of the fact that the moderate vote has already chosen for some time to go, tend to be on the right, and perhaps start speaking to those moderates who, as they are hand by hand, could be disappointed by all this smoke that is characterizing the Giorgia Meloni government. The latter is gradually making less and less promises – one of the last one is precisely the “home plan for young couples”. And this because the topics – as has shown his intervention of over forty minutes in Rimini – begin to scarce. With a somewhat mediocre team of government (after the sensational and bizarre resignation of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, at least two other ministers should resign), an irrelevant foreign policy and an economic-financial catastrophic situation, which will be increasingly worsening, the largest ally of the Meloni government today is the center-left team.