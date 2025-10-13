Goodbye June: the first film directed by Kate Winslet arrives on Netflix, that's when

Culture

Goodbye June: the first film directed by Kate Winslet arrives on Netflix, that’s when

Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with “Goodbye June”, a drama film starring Helen Mirren, Toni Collette and Winslet herself arriving first in English cinemas and then on Netflix. The Titanic actress, in fact, decided to change perspective and try to stay behind the camera to tell an intense, emotional but also thought-provoking story from her point of view.

Here’s what to expect from “Goodbye June”, who’s in the cast and when it comes out on Netflix.

Goodbye June: the plot

As Christmas approaches, a sudden deterioration in their mother’s health throws four adult siblings and their abrasive father into chaos as they try to manage complicated family dynamics and the prospect of loss. But the witty June faces her decline in her own way, with cutting irony, total sincerity and immense love.

Romantic films arriving on Netflix at Christmas 2025

Goodbye June: the cast

The protagonist is Kate Winslet together with Helen Mirren, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, Johnny Flynn and Toni Collette.

Goodbye June: when it comes out

The film “Goodbye June” releases on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
History and origin of the Vikings: how did they become such skilled navigators?
"My Secret Santa" starring Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge is the most anticipated Christmas movie on Netflix: when it comes out
Heating, when radiators should be turned on in Italy: the 2025 calendar with climate zones