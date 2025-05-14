Google could change the search bar: goodbye to the “I feel lucky” button, the fashions arrive

Google He is experimenting with a significant change in his iconic and minimalist home page: the possible replacement of the historic button “I feel lucky” with a new function called “Methods Ai”. Some US users are already observing this change within limited tests conducted by Google Labs, the platform for experimenting with the emerging features of the Mountain View company. The first testimonies on social networks show several scenarios in which the “Mode Ai” key appears next to the research fieldsometimes replacing the “I feel lucky” button directlypresent on the main page of the famous browser that refers to the first site that Google considers most relevant on the search term entered. Although there is still no official confirmation that this replacement will become permanent, the introduction of this new chatbot mode based onartificial intelligence It marks a further step in the transformation of online research, increasingly oriented towards responses automatically generated by the AI.

What is the “I feel lucky” button for and why it could disappear

Those who use Google for years have known the button well “I feel lucky”a function that has always had an almost nostalgic aura. Clicking on it after inserting a search deadline, You are brought directly to the first site that Google considers most relevantcompletely jumping the results page. A gesture that suggests blind trust in the algorithm: if Google thinks that this is the best answer, it is worth going right away. The function is useful especially when looking for something very specific, such as the official website of a company or a well -known page. However, it is not as effective if you need to compare multiple sources or if the request is more vague.

With the arrival of the “Methods Ai”the paradigm changes radically. Instead of taking you to a web page, this new function activates a chatbot type interface that generates responses developed directly by an artificial intelligence system. In practice, instead of showing you a long list of links that refer to websites pertinent to research done, Google offers you a synthetic and potentially exhaustive response, generated on the spot.

To date, the “mode AI” button is only a test, but tomorrow who knows

The experiment is currently reserved for a very small percentage of US users. According to what Google’s spokesman, Ashley Thompsontherefore it is a test to evaluate new ways of interaction with its services. Asked by Thevergethe Google spokesman has in fact declared:

We often test different ways to allow people to access our useful features. This is just one of the many experiments.

Some shared screenshots show the new button positioned next to the magnifying glass for visual research, while in other cases it takes the place of “I feel lucky”. In some versions, when passing the cursor on “Mode Ai”, the button lights up with an animated rainbow edge, a visual element that seems to want to communicate the “novelty” and the centrality of the function AI in the future of research.

This possible transition raises several questions. On the one hand, there is the natural evolution of the research, which is moving from obtaining simple lists of links to conversational and interactive answers. On the other, there is a cultural question, not to mention almost emotional: “I feel lucky” is part of the identity of Google, a symbol of his trust in his algorithms, but also an element that some loyal users may not want to lose. And this could let hope who would like “Big G” did not abandon him definitively. We will see what will happen.