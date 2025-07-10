Google Gemini can read the WhatsApp chats without letting you know: how to prevent it

From the 7 July 2025Google introduced a significant change involving its assistant based on artificial intelligence, Geminiand the way interact with the apps installed on Android devices. Even if you have deactivated Gemini’s activity in the settings, AI can still automatically access data from third -party apps, such as WhatsApp, Messages or Telephone. Not to “spy” but to offer practical features, such as sending messages or alarm clock setting. These interactions take place without having to approve them manually: the activation has been made remotely, with a communication to users that took place via e-mail.

Google ensures that the temporarily collected data will not be used for thetraining of its models ai and who remain saved for a maximum of 72 hours. But some ambiguity remain on the actual behavior of the system and the real possibility of deactivating everything in a simple way.

The good news? You can block These connections or, if necessary, completely uninstall Gemini from your device (even if the latter option requires technical skills not within everyone’s reach). So let’s see how this system really works, because it has aroused some controversy and what you can do to protect your privacy.

In what sense Gemini can dialogue with some apps: doubts about privacy

The central node of the matter is that Geminiwith a recent update, can dialogue with some sensitive applications even if you have never activated the function “Activities of the Gemini apps”. In fact, this allows Google to send messages via WhatsApp, compose SMS or calls or set timers and reminder, all for simplify The user’s daily life, making the assistant more useful and proactive. But there is one though: these connections are activated automatically, without the user having to do anything. And this happens even if in the settings of the device you had deactivated the use of Gemini.

According to Google, the data collected by these interactions are not used to train the algorithms, as long as the option “Activities of the Gemini apps” remains deactivated. While disabling this function, however, the information – such as the content of messages or actions carried out – can be temporarily stored up to 72 hours. A useful practice, explains the company, to provide the service safely and coherently. In the official documentation, however, it is not entirely clear how much they actually remain saving this information, generating doubts between experts and users.

And it is precisely on this point that the main criticisms arrive. Cybersecurity experts of Suitknown to encrypt e-mail service, believes worrying that such a delicate change has been activated without requiring explicit consensus. In a post published on your blog, he reported:

Although some may think that this is a victory for users’ privacy, as Android users can now use the Gemini integrations with the activities of the Gemini apps disabled (previously it worked only if activated), we at Ceilsto continues to consider it one (…) concern for privacy. This Gemini update highlights the need to prevent technological companies from silently choosing users for new features. Google – and others – must be more transparent on what the changes made actually mean for users’ data And how they influence their privacy.

In addition, on many recent Gemini smartphones it is pre -installed and cannot be removed as it is done with third -party apps. In the models where the Gemini app was downloaded from the Play Store, the uninstalling is still possible; The same cannot be said for the devices where the app is pre -installed. It must also be said that if your phone does not yet have Gemini installed “standard”, a future update of the operating system could replace the old assistant Google with this new version based on AI.

Which smartphones are involved in the novelty

Let’s clarify, now, an important thing: Not all Android smartphones They are involved in the novelty we have just told you about. This, to go a little more on the practical, means that in cases where Gemini is not present on the device and does not be part of the operating system, It will not be installed automatically (although as reiterated before, some phones may receive a system update where Google’s vocal assistant will be replaced with Gemini). In addition to that, It is not yet clear which models will be involved: This is why it is convenient to carefully monitor any changes that could take place after the installation of system updates. Apple users, however, are currently not touched by this change.

How not to get spying on Gemini on Android

If you want to sleep with reasonably quiet, you can first inhibit Gemini on Android Going to the section Settings> App and then providing a deactivate or, if you can, a eliminate Gemini directly from there.

If you want prevent the connections of other apps to Geminiproceed in this other way:

Open the Gemini app. Tap the profile photo at the top right. Take tap on App. Deactivate theextension of each app.

If, on the other hand, you wanted Disable “Gemini app activities”you have to proceed like this:

Open theGemini app. Take tap on profile photo at the top right. Tap the voice Activities of the Gemini apps. Tap the voice Deactivate and then Deactivate or Deactivate and eliminate the activitybased on what you intend to do). Tap the button After you And follow any instructions that appear on the screen.