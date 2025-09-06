Google photo animates the shots with veo 3 and the images become videos thanks to the AI: how it works

Thanks to artificial intelligence Google Photothe app that many of us use to archive your memories in cloud allows you to give life to the shots with Veo 3the new GOOGLE video generation model, through a special card Creation within the app. Thanks to the latter, the photos from static move to a fluid animation state, returning to the user the feeling that time continues to scroll even beyond the moment of the shot. The function is already in distribution in the United States and is accessible to everyone, including those who have a free Google account. At the moment it is not possible to test it in Europe.

The news AI of Google Photos that animates the images with Veo 3

THE’Entertainment of their memories on Google Photo passes through the card Creation of the app, which allows you to combine different tools: from the function Remixwhich re -elaborates the style of a photo by applying effects of various kinds, up to Photo to videowhich converts it into an animated mini-sequence. The logic is simple: to make available in a single space a series of functions based on generative artificial intelligence and make them intuitive for anyone.

The most interesting novelty, at least in our opinion, concerns above all two ways relating to the “Photo to video” function. The first is called Delicate movements: through this the algorithm applies light and almost imperceptible animations, such as the wind that moves a tree or a smile that softens. With I feel luckyon the other hand, the AI ​​integrated in Google Photos can act more massively on the contents by applying more creative effects: just to give some examples, it is possible to make the subjects dance and generate rains of confetti. Each animation lasts about four seconds and does not include audio.

Who can turn the images into video with Google Photo and how to use it

Before seeing How to animate the memories in Google Photowe reiterate the fact that the function in question is not yet available in Europe. At the time of writing this article it is Available in the United States For all users, including those who have a Free Google Account. According to some rumors, users from all over the world will be gradually extended in the coming weeks. When this actually happens, you can also take advantage of the new functions to the integrated in Google Photos following these steps: