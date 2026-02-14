Google revolutionizes Gmail with AI Overview: here’s how AI changes email and how it works

Credit: Google.



AI Overviewthe feature that generates AI-powered summaries in Google search, is now also available on Gmailthe email service of the Mountain View giant. This marks a key step in the way Gmail users interact with email, bringing the experience gained with AI Overview in the search engine (which has now effectively transformed into a “response engine” that is sending online publishers into crisis) to Gmail. With what objective? Putting each of these users in a position to be able to «manage inbox and information flow». Let’s take a closer look at how Google planned to reach this point.

How to use Gmail’s new AI-powered features

Gmail is now used by around 3 billion people and for years has been using artificial intelligence systems for functions such as the anti-spam filter or quick replies. Compared to 2004, the year the service was launched, the context of use of the service has changed profoundly: the exchange of e-mails is much more voluminous and is often not reduced to a few messages, but to long conversations stratified over time. This is where the AI Overviewor i Automatic summaries that condense the content of complex threads into a few key points. When a conversation with dozens of replies is opened, Gmail generates a summary that allows you to immediately understand what happened and what decisions were made at a glance, without having to read every single message. The synthesis is produced by Gemini.

The same principle applies when we ask a question directly to your inbox. We can ask, for example, who sent us a quote last year or when an appointment was scheduled, using natural language. AI analyzes relevant emails, extracts information and returns a single, consistent response. They are the abilities of Gemini’s advanced reasoningi.e. the model’s ability to connect data present in different messages and summarize them in an understandable way, allows this “magic”. We would like to point out that the conversation summaries are available to everyone (including free users), while the possibility of actively querying the inbox is reserved for subscribers to the Google AI Pro and Ultra plans.

Another area in which AI intervenes is writing messages. The function “Help me write” allows you to generate emails from scratch or improve existing drafts while new Suggested answers evolve previous intelligent responses by leveraging the context of the conversation. The system offers texts that take into account the content of previous messages and tries to adapt to the response style used by the user. You can then edit and approve the text before sending, maintaining full control over your messages. Proofreading, available to premium users, goes beyond simple grammar checking and analyzes tone and clarity, helping the sender avoid ambiguity or inappropriate wording. In future updates, these features will also use information from other Google apps, increasing the level of customization.

The arrival of AI Inbox: how it works

Google also announced the arrival of AI Inboxa mailbox that sorts messages based on their relevance. The algorithm identifies what matters most to us by analyzing signals such as frequency of contact, presence in our contacts and relationships deducible from the text, ensuring we always have the messages that really matter at the forefront of our inbox. Google underlines that «this analysis occurs securely with privacy protections» necessary. At the moment this last function is in the testing phase and will be available in the coming months, but anticipates a clear direction: email, with the advent of AI, will no longer be what it was before.